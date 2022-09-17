ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Birds Pull Away from Hilanders Late

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Tumwater's David Malroy snags a touchdown pass from Alex Overbay in the T-Birds 38-19 win over Kelso Sept. 16.

The Tumwater football team found itself in another dogfight – this one of a higher-scoring variety – but once against came out ahead, beating 3A Kelso 38-19 at Schroeder Field.

The T-Birds (3-0) held a 21-7 lead at halftime, but saw a Kelso touchdown shrink the lead to one possession – though they did crucially block the extra extra points – then saw another trim the game to 21-19 early in the fourth. The Hilanders lined up for a game-tying two-point conversion, but the Tumwater defense held to keep the lead.

With their advantage intact, the Thunderbirds roared back to the front foot. A Lukas Stuart field goal gave a bit of breathing space, before Carlos Matheney finally got free for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 31-19. Fifteen seconds later, Jadin Allen was returning an interception all the way to the house, and the Thunderbirds had themselves a three-possession win.

Tumwater’s defense has found the scoreboard in each of its first three matchups, totalling 16 points thus far.

Matheney finished with 85 yards on 19 carries, while Logan Cole found the end zone as well and racked up 66 yards.

Quarterback Alex Overbay had his best game of the season thus far, going 15 for 22 for 186 yards, with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns.

Tumwater will take its perfect record into 2A EvCo play, with Centralia next up.

