The Weather Channel
Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)
Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. Massive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
In Italy floods, mud tsunami swallowed victims alive
Adriana Pianelli called out to her husband and son as they disappeared under a sea of mud in the underground carpark, during a deadly storm that devastated villages in central Italy. "I saw them, I called Andrea!
Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- A "monster" typhoon could bring unprecedented strong winds to a large part of Japan, the nation's meteorological agency said Saturday. At a news conference, Japan Meteorological Agency officials called for the highest level of caution and issued a special warning for the Kagoshima Prefecture and the northern Kyushu region as Typhoon Nanmadol bears down.
One dead after typhoon slams into Japan
One person was confirmed dead in Japan on Monday after Typhoon Nanmadol slammed into the country, injuring dozens, but authorities downgraded warnings as the storm weakened after landfall. The storm system, which made landfall in southern Kyushu's Kagoshima on Sunday night, was moving off the western coast of Japan by Monday afternoon.
scitechdaily.com
Typhoon Muifa Lands Near Shanghai – Near China’s Largest Metropolitan Area and Major Shipping Ports
Typhoon Muifa made landfall twice near China’s largest metropolitan area and several of the world’s major shipping ports on September 14, 2022. First, the typhoon crossed over land at Zhoushan Island, then it passed over Hangzhou Bay, and it eventually came ashore in Shanghai. According to news reports,...
Typhoon Muifa lashes eastern China, forcing 1.6 million from their homes
High winds and heavy rain lashed China's densely populated east coast on Friday, after Typhoon Muifa forced around 1.6 million people to leave their homes and grounded most flights at Shanghai's main airports. Muifa is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit Shanghai -- home to more than 25 million people -- since record-keeping began in 1949, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Second magnitude 6.5-plus earthquake strikes Taiwan in less than 18
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Sunday, around 18 hours after a 6.5 quake struck about 6 miles away.
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Phys.org
Elusive atmospheric wave detected during Tonga volcanic eruption
The catastrophic eruption of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Haʻapai volcano in 2022 triggered a special atmospheric wave that has eluded detection for the past 85 years. Researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Japan Agency for Marine–Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), and Kyoto University relied on state-of-the-art observational data and computer simulations to discover the existence of Pekeris waves—fluctuations in air pressure that were theorized in 1937 but never proven to occur in nature, until now.
Typhoon Nanmadol lashes Japan with extreme rainfall and high winds
Millions were forced to take refuge as Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Japan bringing high winds and record rainfall that left at least two people dead.The storm officially made landfall at about 7pm local time on Sunday near Kagoshima, in the southwestern part of the country, with winds reaching 150mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).“We need to remain highly vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves and storm surges,” a JMA official told a news conference.Several areas in southwestern regions, including the western island of Kyushu and the main island of Honshu, are experiencing extreme rainfall, power...
natureworldnews.com
Typhoon Nanmadol Makes Landfall in Japan, Dubbed as the Strongest Storm of 2022
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southern Japan on Sunday, September 18, bringing heavy rainfall and the risk of deadly landslides. The storm's arrival forced local authorities to issue evacuation orders for over eight million people and seek shelter from the powerful weather event, dubbed as the strongest storm of 2022.
International Business Times
China Warns US Over Taiwan Policy Act, Says Passage Will Affect Relations And Peace
Angered by the U.S. Senate committee's approval of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, China has said that the move "seriously breaches" Washington's commitment to Beijing on Taiwan and violates the one-China policy. Beijing warned that the bill's passage will "shake the political foundation of China-US relations," cause "extremely serious...
Phys.org
From crumbling rock art to exposed ancestral remains, climate change is ravaging our precious Indigenous heritage
Climate change is rapidly intensifying. Amid the chaos and damage it wreaks, many precious Indigenous heritage sites in Australia and around the world are being destroyed at an alarming rate. Sea-level rise, flooding, worsening bushfires and other human-caused climate events put many archaeological and heritage sites at risk. Already, culturally...
Strong quake strikes eastern Taiwan, tsunami threat lifted
A strong earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, killing at least one person, bringing down a handful of buildings and tearing up roads -- but forecasters said the threat of a regional tsunami had passed. Hualien, a tourist hotspot, was struck by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured nearly 300.
Putin surprisingly reveals China’s ‘concerns’ over Ukraine at summit
Vladimir Putin has hinted at frictions in Russia’s relations with China by publicly admitting Beijing has “questions and concerns” about Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, which has suffered devastating setbacks in recent days.Speaking at a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Mr Putin surprisingly acknowledged potential disharmony with Xi Jinping in his first face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader since Russia’s invasion in February.“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,” the Russian president told Xi at their first meeting since the war began.“We understand your questions and concern about this. During...
Tropical Storm Madeline forms off the western coast of Mexico
Tropical Storm Madeline formed in the Pacific Ocean off the western coast of Mexico Saturday afternoon.
nationalinterest.org
Facing Global Threats, Japan and the U.S. Reaffirm Alliance
Russian adventurism and Chinese revanchism are tightening alliances around the globe. U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada met at the Pentagon to reaffirm both countries’ commitment to defend the U.S.-Japanese Alliance. In a joint statement, Austin explained that the alliance...
Beijing-backed Chinese language schools in UK to be replaced with teachers from Taiwan
A group of cross-party MPs is in talks with Taiwan to provide Mandarin teachers to the UK as the government seeks to phase out Chinese state-linked Confucius Institutes, the Observer has learned. There are currently 30 branches of the Confucius Institute operating across the UK. Although controversies have existed for...
CNBC
India's rice export ban: The Asian countries set to be hit hard — and those that’ll profit
In a bid to control domestic prices, the Indian government banned exports of broken rice and slapped a 20% export tax on several varieties of rice starting Sept. 9. The Philippines and Indonesia will be most vulnerable to the ban, according to Nomura. India accounts for approximately 40% of global...
Washington Examiner
The US must not repeat Europe's Russian mistake with China
Europeans are in for a cold winter. Far from defeated, Russian forces are nevertheless retreating in many areas of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin desperately needs to stem the Western support that is enabling Ukraine's battlefield effectiveness. So, he's turning to a familiar tool: one gifted to him by the arrogance of a European Union that assumed America would always bear the harder burdens of Europe's defense.
