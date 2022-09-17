Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-22 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should move all property inland from the beach. People should stay away from high surf. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High Surf. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Waves will wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion will occur, especially on south facing shorelines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South winds of 25 to 40 mph will develop late tonight and Wednesday, with the strongest winds Wednesday afternoon. This will cause high surf Wednesday into Thursday. High surf will cause beach erosion, but flooding is not expected.
Hurricane Warning issued for Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 18:02:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Interior HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Eastern Interior * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 10-15 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR VAN BUREN COUNTY At 101 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Paw Paw Lake, or 10 miles northeast of Benton Heights, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include South Haven... Paw Paw... Hartford Lawton... Bangor... Decatur Van Buren SP... Lake Michigan Beach... Covert Keeler... Lawrence... Breedsville South Haven Area Reg HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 06:58:00 SST Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf up to 10 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Southern and eastern shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Friday. * IMPACTS...MINOR...Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebreak, and strong longshore and rip currents making water recreation difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 658 TAEAO ASO LUA SETEMA 20 2022 ...O loo faaauau Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 10 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o motu uma o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Faraile. * AAFIAGA...LAITI...O le a iai taimi e fafati maualuluga ai galu i le matafaga ma le aau, e aave foi le sami e faafaigata ma e lamatia ai fuafuaga tumatafaga. E ono tutupu foi nai sologa i talafatai o le atunuu. E iai foi taimi, e ono fafati ai galu i le muliava(gutu) o le uafu. Puipuiga/Tapenaga Faatino: Tagata uma o loo tafafao i le matafaga, auau, fa`apea le `au fa`ase`e i galu, e tatau ona fa`autagiaina fautuaga uma e aumaia e tagata o loo puipuia le saogalemu ma ia faatinoina ma le faaeteete.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:52:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 400 PM AST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 951 AM AST, Heavy rain due to Excessive previous rainfall will continue to result in flooding in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Manati, Ciales, Barceloneta and La Luisa. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE AUGUST COMPLEX BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the August Complex burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following area, August Complex burn scar. * WHEN...Noon until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the August Complex burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the August Complex burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the August Complex burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson, Lee, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will increase quickly this afternoon before gradually subsiding into the evening.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MCFARLAND BURN SCAR IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the McFarland burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following area, including the McFarland burn scar which includes portions of the Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...Noon until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the McFarland burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the McFarland burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the McFarland burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Test issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Hancock, Coastal Waldo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:16:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Waldo; Coastal Washington; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION ESTO ES UNA PRUEBA PARA DETERMINAR LOS TIEMPOS DE TRANSMISION ENVUELTOS EN LA DISEMINACION DE INFORMACION SOBRE TSUNAMIS RESPONSES ARE REQUIRED FROM --------------------------- * All Coastal Weather Forecast Offices in the Eastern and Southern Regions - respond using tsunami message acknowledgment (TMA) procedures. Emergency alert systems and NOAA Weather Radio are NOT to be activated. * State and Territorial Warning Points in ME, NH, MA, CT - RI, NY, NJ, DE, MD, PA, VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL - MS, LA, and TX. * Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii * Atlantic Storm Prediction Center NS, Government of Canada Operations Center, and Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. RESPONSES SHOULD INCLUDE ------------------------ * Time-of-receipt * Agency name * Email address * Phone number Weather Service Offices should respond in accordance with local directives. All others should reply by one of the available methods below. SEND RESPONSE BY ---------------- * Web - ntwc.arh.noaa.gov/commtest/index.html * Email address - ntwc@noaa.gov * AFTN address - PAAQYQYX * AWIPS - TMA * Fax - 907-745-6071 ...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION
Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MOSQUITO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Mosquito burn scar. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, including the Mosquito Fire which includes portions of the Motherlode and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Mosquito burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Mosquito burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting thunderstorms over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all of the Central and Southwest Mountain areas. * WHEN...From 6 PM MDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tropical moisture will move into the region starting tonight and last into Thursday. The first round of heavy rain will move into the San Juans tonight. Another round of very heavy rain is expected to affect all of the mountains along the Continental divide Wednesday into Thursday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Test issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:16:00 EDT Target Area: Coastal Rockingham THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION ESTO ES UNA PRUEBA PARA DETERMINAR LOS TIEMPOS DE TRANSMISION ENVUELTOS EN LA DISEMINACION DE INFORMACION SOBRE TSUNAMIS RESPONSES ARE REQUIRED FROM --------------------------- * All Coastal Weather Forecast Offices in the Eastern and Southern Regions - respond using tsunami message acknowledgment (TMA) procedures. Emergency alert systems and NOAA Weather Radio are NOT to be activated. * State and Territorial Warning Points in ME, NH, MA, CT - RI, NY, NJ, DE, MD, PA, VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL - MS, LA, and TX. * Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii * Atlantic Storm Prediction Center NS, Government of Canada Operations Center, and Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. RESPONSES SHOULD INCLUDE ------------------------ * Time-of-receipt * Agency name * Email address * Phone number Weather Service Offices should respond in accordance with local directives. All others should reply by one of the available methods below. SEND RESPONSE BY ---------------- * Web - ntwc.arh.noaa.gov/commtest/index.html * Email address - ntwc@noaa.gov * AFTN address - PAAQYQYX * AWIPS - TMA * Fax - 907-745-6071 ...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Sauk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Sauk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Columbia, northwestern Dane and southeastern Sauk Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1151 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Spring Green, or 15 miles east of Richland Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Mazomanie, Plain, Bluffview, Merrimac and Marxville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.7 feet on 06/25/2003. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 17.5 Tue 10 am 17.6 17.5 17.0 16.5 16.0
Test issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:16:00 EDT Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Essex; Eastern Monmouth; Eastern Union; Hudson; Middlesex; Western Monmouth THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION ESTO ES UNA PRUEBA PARA DETERMINAR LOS TIEMPOS DE TRANSMISION ENVUELTOS EN LA DISEMINACION DE INFORMACION SOBRE TSUNAMIS RESPONSES ARE REQUIRED FROM --------------------------- * All Coastal Weather Forecast Offices in the Eastern and Southern Regions - respond using tsunami message acknowledgment (TMA) procedures. Emergency alert systems and NOAA Weather Radio are NOT to be activated. * State and Territorial Warning Points in ME, NH, MA, CT - RI, NY, NJ, DE, MD, PA, VA, NC, SC, GA, FL, AL - MS, LA, and TX. * Joint Typhoon Warning Center in Hawaii * Atlantic Storm Prediction Center NS, Government of Canada Operations Center, and Saint-Pierre et Miquelon. RESPONSES SHOULD INCLUDE ------------------------ * Time-of-receipt * Agency name * Email address * Phone number Weather Service Offices should respond in accordance with local directives. All others should reply by one of the available methods below. SEND RESPONSE BY ---------------- * Web - ntwc.arh.noaa.gov/commtest/index.html * Email address - ntwc@noaa.gov * AFTN address - PAAQYQYX * AWIPS - TMA * Fax - 907-745-6071 ...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE DISSEMINATION OF TSUNAMI INFORMATION
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Winnebago Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, southeastern Winnebago and Manitowoc Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1148 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from High Cliff State Park to near Oshkosh. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near High Cliff State Park around 1155 AM CDT. Brillion around 1205 PM CDT. Chilton, Valders and St Anna around 1215 PM CDT. Manitowoc, St. Nazianz and Camp Rokilio Scout Camp around 1230 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Louis Corners, St Nazianz, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Kellners Corners, Two Rivers, Kiel, Jericho, Madsen, Reedsville and Grimms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 10:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tropical moisture will move into the region overnight tonight and last through Thursday. The first round of heavy rain will move into the watch area by Wednesday morning. Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
