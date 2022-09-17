Vladimir Putin has delayed a national address to the Russian people that had been due to take place on Tuesday evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There was speculation that he would announce further measures to shore up his faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.However reports said that a former advisor to the president had confirmed on Telegram that after a two-hour delay to the expected start of the speech, it would now be pushed back to Wednesday.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they...

POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO