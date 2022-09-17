Read full article on original website
New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees
SAN DIEGO — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So, the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations,...
US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s address to nation delayed amid Russia’s annexation attempt
Vladimir Putin has delayed a national address to the Russian people that had been due to take place on Tuesday evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There was speculation that he would announce further measures to shore up his faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.However reports said that a former advisor to the president had confirmed on Telegram that after a two-hour delay to the expected start of the speech, it would now be pushed back to Wednesday.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they...
Stability in Taiwan Strait in Spotlight Ahead of US-Pacific Summit
State Department — The United States has been increasing its military activities in Palau in recent months amid rising tensions with China, according to Palau's top diplomat who is visiting the United States ahead of the first U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit next week in Washington. Palau Minister of State...
Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
Biden’s Taiwan Comments Raise Questions About US Stance
Officials in the administration of President Joe Biden keep insisting that nothing about the United States’ policy toward Taiwan has changed, but the president’s own repeated statements that the U.S. would defend the self-governing island in the event of an attack by China are making those assurances difficult for many to accept.
Pastor-led Group Seeks Missing Migrants in Border Desert
IRONWOOD FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT, Arizona — After strapping on knee-high snake guards and bowing his head to invoke God's protection, Oscar Andrade marched off into a remote desert at dawn on a recent Sunday to look for a Honduran migrant missing since late July. The Tucson-based Pentecostal pastor bushwhacked...
Biden to Focus on Ukraine, Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden will address the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday morning, where he will highlight U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security, replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics, tackle supply chain issues and the climate crisis. In his speech, Biden will highlight Russia’s...
S. Koreans Adopted Internationally Demand Investigation into Their Adoptions
For 40 years, Louise Kwang believed her biological parents were dead. She had been adopted from South Korea in 1976 by a couple from Denmark. Kwang was told she had been found alone on the streets of the South Korean city of Busan as a baby. That is what she had always been told about her early life.
Judicial Conference calls for improved safety measures for judges
The federal court system’s policymaking body urged Congress to pass legislation that would let judges have their personal information removed from public websites.
Pelosi: Attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijan Are ‘Illegal And Deadly’
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, visiting Armenia Sunday, has condemned Azerbaijan’s recent attacks on Armenia, calling them “illegal and deadly.” More than 200 people have been killed in the border clashes. Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said the U.S. supports Armenian sovereignty and wants to know...
The University of Maine Shows How to Increase Its Student Population
The number of students going to college in the U.S. has dropped by over one million since the spring of 2020. At that time, COVID-19 restrictions began going into effect everywhere in the U.S. In addition, a number of U.S. states are finding they have fewer college-age young people than...
Latest Israeli Raid on Damascus Airport Region Underscores Ongoing Tensions With Iran
Cairo — Arab media is reporting that an Israeli airstrike on a weapons depot in the vicinity of the Damascus Airport has left at a number of Syrian government soldiers and pro-Iranian militia fighters dead. Syrian TV reported that government anti-air defense missiles responded to the Israeli airstrikes that...
Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. VOA’s Marcus Harton has more.
Colombia's Peace Chief Meets With FARC Dissidents
Colombia's peace commissioner has met with leaders of a major dissident faction of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in a possible step towards peace talks, both sides said in a published statement. Latin America's most fearsome guerrilla group, FARC signed a peace deal with the state in 2016...
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Biden in London for Queen's Funeral
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in London where they will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Biden, who arrived late Saturday, is among hundreds of world leaders who are gathering in Britain to attend the queen’s funeral Monday. Biden and his wife are expected to...
Ukraine Soldiers Say They Are Fighting Prisoners, Not Soldiers
Ukrainian military personnel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut say they believe they are fighting Russian prisoners instead of Russian soldiers, according to a report in The New York Times. The publication said it has analyzed a video posted online that apparently shows representatives of The Wagner Group, a...
Taliban Free Last American Hostage in Afghanistan in Prisoner Swap
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban Monday freed Mark Frerichs, the only American hostage remaining in Afghanistan, in exchange for a Taliban drug lord, Bashir Noorzai, who was serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul the prisoner swap between his...
Protests Erupt at Funeral of Iranian Woman Who Died After Morals Arrest
Dubai — Protests broke out in western Iran on Saturday at the funeral of a young woman who died after being detained by morality police enforcing strict hijab rules, and security forces used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Videos posted on social media showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans after...
