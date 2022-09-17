Read full article on original website
UT suspends Jimmy Calloway for first half of Florida game after punching ejection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee announced it has suspended wide receiver Jimmy Calloway for the first half of the Florida matchup after he was ejected for punching an Akron player during last week's game. Calloway threw several punches after Akron cornerback Tyson Durant grabbed Calloway's facemask last...
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby sets commitment date, names finalists
Tennessee basketball is no longer in the running for four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby, who announced on Monday that he’ll make a commitment on Sunday. He’s choosing between Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia and Wake Forest. Cosby, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect at Word of God Christian Academy in...
5starpreps.com
FCA Fishing Files: Jefferson County anglers Parker Batts and Brody Jones snag Meanmouth to shine at State Open
Parker Batts and Brody Jones of the Jefferson County Patriot Anglers were having a tough day of fishing – along with everybody else – during the Sept. 10 Tennessee Bass Nation’s State Open on Watts Bar Lake. Luckily, they hooked into a big meanmouth bass. A what?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee WR coach shares latest on Vols standout Cedric Tillman
Tennessee blasted Akron on Saturday night, 63-6. But in the 2nd quarter of the lopsided win, Volunteers star receiver Cedric Tillman went down with an undisclosed lower body injury and did not return. No. 11 Tennessee plays host to Florida in its SEC opener Saturday, and Tillman’s status for the...
Look: SEC Player Ejected After Throwing Multiple Punches During Saturday Night Game
A troubling video has emerged of an SEC football player punching an opposing player multiple times during a game this Saturday night. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway has been ejected from tonight's game between the Volunteers and Akron Zips. Calloway punched an Arkon defender multiple times in the helmet before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game
Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee
Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
Volunteers come together to help bring golf back after Tanasi Clubhouse fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golfing is underway at the Tanasi Golf Club in Tellico Village after a fire destroyed the clubhouse in late August. The staff said, though, it would not have been possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Casey Flenniken, who is the head golf professional at...
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
WTVC
The Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will be held September 24
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Clarke Beasley talks about the Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will be held September 24th at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Doors open at 5pm, and the show starts at 6pm. Artists include Junior Sisk Band, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, and the Grascals.
East TN woman warning others after losing $21,000 in fake Facebook auction
An East Tennessee woman, who lost over $20,000 on a pontoon boat that was supposed to be delivered nearly three months ago, is telling people to beware of fake online auction sites.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift
For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
wvlt.tv
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
wvlt.tv
East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
WATE
Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
