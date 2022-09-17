ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee WR coach shares latest on Vols standout Cedric Tillman

Tennessee blasted Akron on Saturday night, 63-6. But in the 2nd quarter of the lopsided win, Volunteers star receiver Cedric Tillman went down with an undisclosed lower body injury and did not return. No. 11 Tennessee plays host to Florida in its SEC opener Saturday, and Tillman’s status for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Kodak, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5star#Austin East Roadrunners#5star Preps
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee

Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
AKRON, OH
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVC

The Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will be held September 24

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Clarke Beasley talks about the Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival will be held September 24th at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. Doors open at 5pm, and the show starts at 6pm. Artists include Junior Sisk Band, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, and the Grascals.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Western Heights to get $220 million facelift

For decades, the Western Heights public housing project in Northwest Knoxville has been synonymous with poverty and violent crime. But officials are betting they can change all that by pouring more than $220 million into the housing complex and surrounding neighborhoods. In fact, by the time the ambitious Transforming Western...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Knoxville church helps the community with free gas giveaway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Overcoming Believers Church helped residents by giving each car $15 to $20 worth of free gas. The church began the gas giveaway, which they call Gas and Glory, at 8 a.m., but cars began lining up around 4 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy