Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall in Southwestern Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona has made landfall in Puerto Rico, knocking out power across the U.S. island territory and raising fears of “catastrophic flooding.”. The storm is expected to dump as much as 64 centimeters over portions of the island in the Caribbean. The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a...
Hurricane Fiona Barrels Toward Puerto Rico With Heavy Winds, Rain
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The powerful storm Fiona has strengthened into a hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico on Sunday, threatening to slam the U.S. territory with life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update. The storm, which has already been blamed...
Pastor-led Group Seeks Missing Migrants in Border Desert
IRONWOOD FOREST NATIONAL MONUMENT, Arizona — After strapping on knee-high snake guards and bowing his head to invoke God's protection, Oscar Andrade marched off into a remote desert at dawn on a recent Sunday to look for a Honduran migrant missing since late July. The Tucson-based Pentecostal pastor bushwhacked...
Hurricane Fiona Roars Over Dominican Republic After 'Catastrophic' Damage in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico, where the governor described the damage as “catastrophic.”. No deaths have been reported, but many people were left without water service in Puerto Rico. The full scope of...
Hurricane Fiona Aftermath
Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up roads. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. The intensifying storm kept dropping copious rain over the Dominican Republic.
