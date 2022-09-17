1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting on District Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting late Friday night on District Boulevard, according to Bakersfield police.

Officers and emergency crews were called to the area of District Boulevard just west of Gosford Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Bakersfield police said two people were found wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of a business. A 43-year-old man was was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in serious, but stable condition, Bakersfield police said in a statement.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Heron Bravo Sepulveda, 43, of Bakersfield.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. Information about a possible suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information into the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.

