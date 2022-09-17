Read full article on original website
Related
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Powell Lady Panthers at West Lady Rebels soccer – Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
We landed at 3300 Sutherland Avenue on Tuesday night for the West Lady Rebels girls soccer game against the visiting Powell Lady Panthers. And photographer Danny Parker sent us back 59 photos for a photo gallery from the night’s action. You can find a free preview below, but to...
5starpreps.com
West girls soccer clinches 1-seed for district tourney via 4-0 win over Powell
Defense ruled again Tuesday night for the West girls’ soccer team. And Phoebe Scott was at it again for the West offense. Scott scored two goals and the Lady Rebels notched a 4-0 victory over visiting Powell, clinching the No. 1 seed in the District 3-AAA tournament.
Tennessee football: Jimmy Calloway suspension, SEC inaction suggest his punches were justified
He was ejected for throwing four to five punches on a play as Tennessee football beat the Akron Zips 63-6 last week. However, per multiple tweets from reports with 99.1 The Sports Animal, Calloway will only be suspended for a half against the Florida Gators. On the surface, this is...
5starpreps.com
FCA Fishing Files: Jefferson County anglers Parker Batts and Brody Jones snag Meanmouth to shine at State Open
Parker Batts and Brody Jones of the Jefferson County Patriot Anglers were having a tough day of fishing – along with everybody else – during the Sept. 10 Tennessee Bass Nation’s State Open on Watts Bar Lake. Luckily, they hooked into a big meanmouth bass. A what?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
WATE
Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous. They’ve been on the run for months, according to Crime Stoppers. Stacy Payne with ETVCS outlined the crimes she said the two committed. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on...
wvlt.tv
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
crossvillenews1st.com
STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED
A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
Dog attack in West Knox County leaves man and his dog injured
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. He said he was taking his Goldendoodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say
Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Fulton High special needs student wins...
Maryville man identified after fatal Alcoa Highway car crash
A car crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning left one person dead according to Police.
wvlt.tv
Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
Jefferson City man sentenced after crash killed pregnant mom, 2-year-old
The man who was accused of intentionally driving into pedestrians and killing a pregnant woman has been sentenced.
Comments / 0