Clinton, TN

WATE

Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maria Marisol Gaspar-Sebastian, 15, was last seen on Sept. 2 when she was dropped off at Fulton High School. Now, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in finding her. Gaspar-Sebastian sent her sister a text, saying that she was with her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

STONE MEMORIAL HIGH STUDENT KILLED IN I-40 CRASH IDENTIFIED

A Cumberland County teen was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on I-40 Monday afternoon. Ian Honcoop, 17, was traveling I-40 East when, according to witnesses, a vehicle stopped suddenly to cross over from Eastbound to Westbound which caused a lock-up of other vehicles on the interstate. Ian crashed into a semi-truck due to the lock-up and was killed instantly. Ian was a senior at Stone Memorial High School. An investigation is ongoing by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Ian’s mother posted this on Facebook: “Don’t be that person who thinks that an emergency (crossover) lane is for their use. My family lost part of it’s heart tonight due to the entitled thinking of one person.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash on Alcoa Highway, police say

Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Fulton High special needs student wins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man stabs uncle multiple times during fight in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man stabbed his uncle multiple times during a fight, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. The uncle, Greg Stooksbury, drove over to his nephew’s house to pick up him for errands. Christopher Abner, 21, started to argue with his uncle as they met at the backdoor, according to police.
KNOXVILLE, TN
103GBF

Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival

There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
DANDRIDGE, TN

