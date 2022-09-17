ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Rams DC has highest praise for Atlanta Falcons superstar CB

Current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons interim head coach, Raheem Morris has the utmost respect for his former player, A.J. Terrell. He mentioned his respect for Terrell during a recent interview leading up to Morris’ first matchup with the team he formerly led. Former Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
The Richmond Observer

Munn shoots career-low, McRae makes debut

SANFORD — High school golfers from around the Sandhills Athletic Conference competed at Sanford Golf Course on Monday. In what was the conference’s third match of the season, it was the final nine-hole contest before shifting to full rounds. Representing Richmond Senior High School was sophomore Ella Munn,...
SANFORD, NC

