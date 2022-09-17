ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
traveltasteandtour.com

Morristown, TN

Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
MORRISTOWN, TN
birchrestaurant.com

11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)

Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
103GBF

Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival

There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Hawkins County girl found safe

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Aleeyah Counts has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old Hawkins County girl. Aleeyah Counts was last seen in the area of Volunteer...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown

KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

One Harlan County town without water service

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan

Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
HARLAN, KY
WJHL

Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

