5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Powell Lady Panthers at West Lady Rebels soccer – Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
We landed at 3300 Sutherland Avenue on Tuesday night for the West Lady Rebels girls soccer game against the visiting Powell Lady Panthers. And photographer Danny Parker sent us back 59 photos for a photo gallery from the night’s action. You can find a free preview below, but to...
5starpreps.com
FCA Fishing Files: Jefferson County anglers Parker Batts and Brody Jones snag Meanmouth to shine at State Open
Parker Batts and Brody Jones of the Jefferson County Patriot Anglers were having a tough day of fishing – along with everybody else – during the Sept. 10 Tennessee Bass Nation’s State Open on Watts Bar Lake. Luckily, they hooked into a big meanmouth bass. A what?
5starpreps.com
West girls soccer clinches 1-seed for district tourney via 4-0 win over Powell
Defense ruled again Tuesday night for the West girls’ soccer team. And Phoebe Scott was at it again for the West offense. Scott scored two goals and the Lady Rebels notched a 4-0 victory over visiting Powell, clinching the No. 1 seed in the District 3-AAA tournament.
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
Doc's Sports Service
Florida Gators vs Tennessee Volunteers Prediction, 9/24/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Volunteers (-7.5) The Florida Gators (2-1) are hitting the road to Neyland Stadium on Saturday where they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0). Tennessee is 7.5-point favorites from oddsmakers. The total comes in at 63. The Florida Gators head into this game 2-1 for this season. The...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
traveltasteandtour.com
Morristown, TN
Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
wvlt.tv
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous. They’ve been on the run for months, according to Crime Stoppers. Stacy Payne with ETVCS outlined the crimes she said the two committed. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants in Maryville, TN (Photos & Maps)
Maryville, Tennessee is a quaint little town with a lot of charm and a heck of a lot of local culture, not unlike most towns of its kind in the volunteer state. With that charm comes noteworthy architecture, friendly people, fascinating historical relevance, and a ton of terrific restaurants – a subject that we never get tired of. Here are 11 of the best restaurants in Maryville, Tennessee.
10-Hour Road Trip Through Tennessee Ends With $500,000 Lottery Prize
A brother-sister duo drove 10 hours round trip to collect the massive prize.
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
WTVCFOX
Hawkins County girl found safe
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Aleeyah Counts has been located and is safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 14-year-old Hawkins County girl. Aleeyah Counts was last seen in the area of Volunteer...
Johnson City Press
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
wymt.com
One Harlan County town without water service
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Areas of Harlan County are without water Monday evening. Officials tell WYMT that the Evarts Water Plant is facing a shortage of water, which is affecting several hundred people in the area. Chief water plant official Woodrow Fields says that the recent lack of rainfall paired...
Man injured after falling from bucket truck in Knoxville
A man fell from a bucket truck in Knoxville according to Rural Metro Fire.
harlanenterprise.net
The Anxious Hippy opens in Harlan
Downtown Harlan has been home to many businesses over the years. Still, none have been exactly like the Anxious Hippy, a place for folks interested in offbeat items and ways to improve the quality of life. Heather Caldwell, the proprietor of the shop which follows her successful shop of the...
Man with state warrants arrested in Newport near Cocke County Annex
A man was arrested in Cocke County after being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office.
Fentanyl suspected as overdose clusters continue
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fentanyl was no more familiar to Rachel Taylor Lee than it was to most people when Labor Day rolled around. Then the deaths started hitting closer to home. The Johnson City small business owner knew the powerful synthetic opioid was responsible for an increasing portion of overdose deaths, but not […]
