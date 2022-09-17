Nestled in the fertile valley bounded by the Great Smoky Mountains and the rugged Clinch Mountain in East Tennessee, you’ll find Morristown, the ideal destination to kick-back and enjoy Autumn’s most spectacular color. Leaf peepers will love the drive along US Highway 25E, the East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, with its panoramic views of the mountains and Cherokee Lake. Be sure to check out the special ENChroma® viewfinder at the Veterans Overlook that allows those with color blindness to enjoy the beauty of the season.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO