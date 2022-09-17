Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo defeats West Blocton in their latest blowout
WEST BLOCTON – Montevallo added another win to its latest hot streak after traveling to West Blocton on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in their eighth blowout match of the season, beating West Blocton 3-0. The Bulldogs had an incredibly strong evening against the Tigers in a three-set sweep. Montevallo took commanding leads in each set, eventually winning each by 10 points to set up a final score of 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 in the 3-0 win.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park defeats Mountain Brook for the third time this season
MOUNTAIN BROOK – Spain Park traveled to Mountain Brook to take on the Spartans for the third time this 2022 season on Thursday, Sept 15. The Jaguars defeated the Spartans for the third time 3-1. The Jaguars first defeated the Spartans in August 2022 2-1, securing their victory in their final set. Then again they faced Mountain Brook in a tournament held on Sept. 3 when they went undefeated against the Spartans in the two-set match.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 6
We’ve hit the midway point of the 2022 season, which means a break from region play this week, but the games are no less exciting with a battle of defending state champs, two in-county matchups and several other highly-anticipated games. We break down each on this week’s show and name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 46:18 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event
NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Aug. 1 through Sept. 12
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 1 through Sept. 12. -Jonathan Frank Barnes, 45, of Jasper, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -Jesus Leon-Santana, 49, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500. -David...
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 15 through Sept. 2
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 15 through Sept. 2. -Identity theft from Meadowbrook Road, Birmingham. Aug. 17. -Unauthorized use of a credit card (two counts) from 1050 Main Street, Montevallo. Totals of $13.57 used at Alabaster Exxon, $7.30...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama
WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Shelby Reporter
Nonprofit Blanket Fort Hope held fourth annual race
PELHAM – A race with a good cause made its way to Pelham. Oak Mountain State Park hosted Blanket Fort Hope’s Hold the Fort 5K Saturday, Sept. 17. The annual event, which also contained a 1-mile fun run and 10K, had a turnout of 175 runners. The first annual Blanket Fort Hope run had 20 people present. The next held in 2020 quadrupled its runners with 80 racers present. Last year for the third annual race, 150 signed up and 121 ran due to the rain downpour.
Talladega man dead following motorcycle crash
Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
