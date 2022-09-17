Read full article on original website
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
3 Cleveland Browns stock whose down after the New York Jets game
The Cleveland Browns lost to the New York Jets and they deserve to be lambasted. The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been better than it has any right to be. The defense, however, has been as bad as it was expected to be. The Browns’ defense completely fell apart for the second straight week just as they did against the Carolina Panthers. This time, however, the Browns were not able to come back.
Don’t blame Joe Woods for the Cleveland Browns defense collapsing
The Cleveland Browns have not acquired talented safeties since Andrew Berry came in. The Cleveland Browns blew their second late lead in as many weeks against the New York Jets, this time resulting in a monumental loss. The same thing nearly happened last week against the Carolina Panthers, in which the defense yet again collapsed to close the game.
Kevin Stefanski blames himself for crucial mistake in Browns loss
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is holding himself accountable for a crucial error that contributed to the team’s late collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday. With the Browns leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, running back Nick Chubb scored a 12-yard touchdown to go up 30-17. Had he gone down short of the end zone, the Browns could have run out the clock without giving the ball back to the Jets, ensuring their victory. Instead, the Jets got the ball back, drove for a touchdown of their own, recovered an onside kick, and scored a game-winner.
3 good and 3 bad from the Cleveland Browns hilarious loss to the New York Jets
The New York Jets defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns blew their guaranteed wins against the New York Jets and did so just like it was expected; by being awful against the pass. The Browns held a 30-17 lead in the final 90 seconds of the game, but Joe Flacco did what Flacco does so well, and that’s beat the Browns in Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?
As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
What happened the last time the Cleveland Browns started 2-0?
What did the Cleveland Browns and the NFL look like the last time the Browns were 2-0? The Cleveland Browns will meet the New York Jets on Sunday and when they do, the browns and orange will have a shot at starting 2-0 for the first time since 1993. That was 29 years ago. To do that, the Browns must avoid falling into a trap game of sorts.
The Cleveland Browns locker room sounds pretty toxic
The Cleveland Browns are not a team unified after a loss to the New York Jets. 2022 was supposed to be the year the Cleveland Browns rid themselves of their demons in the offseason. Well, the Football Gods are a fickle and cruel bunch. Fans everywhere were left deflated after the Browns blew a victory that was 99.9% confirmed.
