Rogue One, about a band of fledgling Rebels who attempt to steal the Death Star plans, holds the distinction of achieving something no Star Wars film had since A New Hope: it became a surprise hit. Well, OK, not exactly. As only the second Star Wars feature film to hit theaters since 2005, everybody knew it would make money no matter what. But there were lots of questions and some pessimistic predictions. Given the troubled production that required Disney to bring in Tony Gilroy and his team to do more than the usual amount of eleventh-hour tinkering and reshoots, as well as the fact that the movie featured mostly new characters, Disney was likely not banking on A Force Awakens nostalgia-drenched success.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO