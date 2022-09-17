ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

With the breaks against it, Pontiac falls to PBL

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tw1i_0hzBvaZz00

Trying to ride the wave of momentum from last week ended up in a wipeout as Pontiac dropped a 43-6 decision to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illini Prairie Conference football game at Williamson Field Friday night.

That fall came after missed opportunities early and some peculiar plays in the second half.

“We played hard in the first half, but we have to get better,” PTHS head coach John Johnson said.

The Indians had a huge second half in last week's win at Rantoul, and came out fighting in the first half against PBL. But the Tribe was unable to take advantage of a couple of breaks, which came back to bite PTHS later.

With Devonte Chambers, the star of last week, sitting due to an injury, and five others sidelined, Pontiac had to work with a different kind of game plan.

“We tried to eat the clock up and stay in the game in the first half and we did that,” Johnson said.

Tyson Cramer recovered a fumble that stopped a PBL drive on the game's first possession. The Indians then went to the ground, utilizing the power running game of Hunter Melvin and Aaron Shrewsbury. Pontiac got a first down on the drive but had to punt.

The Panthers handed the ball back to the Tribe on the first play when star back Robert Boyd-Meents lost the ball that Amar'e Curtiss recovered for Pontiac at the PBL.

PTHS failed to move the ball and turned it over on downs.

The Indians had two possessions coming off turnovers and nothing to show for it. What hurt was the punch they punch they got from the Panthers three plays later. On third down, Boyd-Meents shot through the line, bounced outside and raced 73 yards to put the visitors ahead. The conversion kick was good and PBL led 7-0 with 1:03 to go in the opening lap.

Boyd-Meents rumbled 37 yards the next time PBL got the ball to set up a 13-yard scoring play by Boyd-Meents off a screen pass. The two-point conversion failed but the Panthers were up 13-0 with 7:54 left in the first half.

There was nothing really bad for Pontiac to deal with as it trailed by that 13-point margin by the time intermission arrived. The only major problem was a lack of offensive continuity.

But then came the third period. That's when things that typically do not happen did, and it hurt big.

An earlier remark from Johnson was finished by him saying, “But had this spurt … boom, boom, boom, just like that.” That was in reference to that small period of time when things happen that seems to bury the Tribe.

It happened against Central Catholic in Week 1, and then again against Prairie Central in Week 2. That spurt in Week 4 took place in the first few minutes of the third quarter.

Pontiac was looking to gain momentum at the start of the second half. The Tribe was getting the ball to start the half and only trailed by two touchdowns; the Indians were still in it.

Ever the gambler, Johnson went for it on fourth down at his own 44. Melvin got two yards to keep the drive going, then Nick Crane hit Logan Barnett for eight yards as Pontiac got into PBL territory.

Misfortune took place when Melvin couldn't handle a pitch from Crane and the ball bounced into the hands of Kayden Snelling, who was in stride and he took to the house for a 48-yard fumble return. This gave the Panthers a 19-0 lead with 9:32 left in the third period.

Pontiac started its next drive at the 11 after an illegal block penalty on the kickoff. Crane dropped back on a third-and-13 play. He was flushed from the pocket and retreated to the goal line, where he was tackled for a safety, giving PBL a 21-0 advantage with 7:42 left in the quarter.

Moments later the deficit grew to four touchdowns because when it rains, it pours — at least that what it seems like for Pontiac.

O'Quinn Gerdes took the ensuing free kick at about his 45 and weaved his way through the PTHS coverage team for a touchdown. It took 16 seconds to score.

The Indians moved the ball when they got it back, driving from their 20 to the PBL 37 when A Crane pass to Adam Ahrends picked up seven yards and a new set of downs.

An unsportsmanlike penalty halted the drive and the Panthers took possession for the first time in the second half with 3:59 left in the third quarter. PBL marched 62 yards in eight plays to go up 36-0. Boyd-Meents did the honors with an 8-yard jaunt off the left side with 32 seconds to go in the third. Quarterback Connor Vaughn connected with Snelling for the two-point conversion.

PBL's second possession results in another Boyd-Meents touchdown run — this time from 17 yards — and with the conversion kick made it 43-0.

The Indians finally got some breaks as they drove 66 yards for a touchdown. The drive was helped by two PBL penalties, the first real infractions against Panthers in the game.

Riley Johnson had an eight-yard run on the drive and Crane ran 25 yards before sliding for a first down. A late took place on Crane's run to give PTHS a first down at the Panthers' 10. Crane connected with Barnett two plays later for the Pontiac score.

“We have to block better up front, same old story,” Johnson said. “They just beat us, they were more physical than us.”

Pontiac (1-3) had trouble with its offense as it managed just 155 yards in a virtually even split — 78 yards passing and 77 yards rushing. Crane was 7 of 21 for 78 yards and a TD. Barnett was the leading receiver with 51 yards and a score on four catches. Melvin led the ground attack with 58 yards on 19 trips.

Boyd-Meents rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns and added a 13-yard TD reception to lead PBL (4-0).

Pontiac will travel to Monticello next week.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Teaming up with toys: how motorcyclists are giving back

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays.  Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties.  After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction.  Deanna Zehr, an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downs, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pontiac, IL
Local
Illinois Football
City
Monticello, IL
Pontiac, IL
Sports
City
Paxton, IL
City
Rantoul, IL
Paxton, IL
Sports
wcbu.org

Man killed in Krause Road crash

Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Illinois Amish Heritage Center prepares barn raising

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA)  – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) will host a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC will begin the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board […]
ARTHUR, IL
starvedrock.media

Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting

Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
STREATOR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbl#American Football#Paxton Buckley Loda#Pths#Indians
Central Illinois Proud

Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
NORMAL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion River Fall Festival Brings Crowds to Ellsworth Park

The 47th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival this past weekend included the popular Friday night return of live music, along with beautiful weekend weather to bring out the crowds. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was heading back from a conference in Chicago when everything got started Friday night. But when...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour school board responds to strike notice

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour school board responded on Friday to the news that the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association has authorized a strike. The board sent out an email to parents Friday evening about the possible teacher strike if both parties did not reach an agreement. Since late April 2022, the board and the union […]
MAHOMET, IL
WAND TV

Champaign shooting injures man, destroys power pole

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A shooting Friday night in Champaign left one man injured and destroyed a power line pole, according to the Champaign Police Department. Friday around 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Bloomington Road for a report of a car accident and several reports of shots fired.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody.  Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
GILMAN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Normal police locate missing teen

UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — According to Normal police, Aaron Beaty has been located and is safe. NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing endangered juvenile Monday. According to a Normal Police Facebook post, 16-year-old Aaron Beaty was last...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Public Library closed temporarily

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Public Library closed at noon on Monday. Due to an air conditioning unit outage, outside rising temperatures caused too much warmth for the library’s interior. For the comfort of patients and staff, the library plans to open once again to the public on September 21 at 9:00 a.m following […]
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy