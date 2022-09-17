Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO