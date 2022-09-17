Read full article on original website
Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
No. 4 Watchung Hills over Pingry - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Tobia and Nina Dusza scored goals in the 50th and 70th minutes respectively as Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Pingry, 2-1, in Martinsville. Isabella DeGiovanni made five saves for Watchung Hills (5-0). Casey Phair cut the lead in half with a goal in the...
Moorestown Friends blanks Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.
Kittatinny over High Point - Girls soccer recap
Taylor Hough’s second half goal was the difference in Kittatinny’s 1-0 victory over High Point in Newton. Brooke Nelson assisted on the goal and Brooke Ginsberg made seven saves for Kittatinny (4-0). Cameron Castellani made 13 saves for High Point (0-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Middle Township defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Eva DiMitrov and Olivia Sgrignioli’s second-half scores lifted Middle Township past Absegami 2-1 in Galloway. Absegami (2-2) took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a goal from Chiamaka Wokocha off an assist from Megan Boddy. Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Ciara DiMauro recorded an assist for Middle...
