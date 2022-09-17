Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals His Pick for Position Player MVP
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts knows how special it is to have three players of the caliber of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman at the top of his lineup. Betts and Freeman are former MVPs, and all three have won the World Series before coming to the Dodgers. But...
Sea of blue engulfs Oracle Park as Dodgers roll to win No. 100 over Giants
It’s been three months since the San Francisco Giants had any sort of success against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the struggle to match up well against them continues to be a glaring issue. At one point, the Giants (69-76) were leading the season series three games to two...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Pitching matchups for the Diamondbacks-Dodgers series in Los Angeles
When: Game 1, 12:10 p.m.; Game 2, 7:10 p.m., Tuesday. Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles. Pitchers: Game 1, Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06) vs. Dodgers RHP Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40); Game 2, Diamondbacks RHP Drey Jameson (1-0, 0.00) vs. Dodgers LHP Tyler Anderson (15-3, 2.62). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/Game...
What we learned as Giants lose SF-era record 15th game to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Had the rain continued Sunday afternoon, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers both would have given up an off day eight days from now so they could play a makeup game. The Giants might have preferred that. They lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Oracle Park, falling...
Dodgers get promising update on key relief enforcements ahead of MLB playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers received a promising update on a pair of key pitchers, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. Toribio reported on Monday that both Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen looked sharp during a live batting practice session. He added that they both threw around 20 pitches. Graterol and...
3-time Dodgers World Series champ, 1962 MVP Maury Wills passes away at 89
Maury Wills, a 3-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at 89-years old. Wills was the first modern era player to record 100 stolen bases in a season, per Jon Heyman. He consistenly posted eye-popping stolen base numbers and led the league in the category in six consecutive seasons. Wills, a 5-time All-Star, won the 1962 MVP award. He slashed .299/.347/.373 that season with a career high 104 stolen bases.
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías' 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- — Freddie Freeman is a 100-game winner for the first time, and he wants to pile on many more before these dominant Dodgers are done. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and NL West champion Los Angeles beat up on the San Francisco Giants again with a 7-2 victory Saturday night to notch the 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years.
