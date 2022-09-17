ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What we learned as Giants lose SF-era record 15th game to LA

SAN FRANCISCO -- Had the rain continued Sunday afternoon, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers both would have given up an off day eight days from now so they could play a makeup game. The Giants might have preferred that. They lost 4-3 in 10 innings at Oracle Park, falling...
ClutchPoints

3-time Dodgers World Series champ, 1962 MVP Maury Wills passes away at 89

Maury Wills, a 3-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died at 89-years old. Wills was the first modern era player to record 100 stolen bases in a season, per Jon Heyman. He consistenly posted eye-popping stolen base numbers and led the league in the category in six consecutive seasons. Wills, a 5-time All-Star, won the 1962 MVP award. He slashed .299/.347/.373 that season with a career high 104 stolen bases.
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
ESPN

Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías' 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Freddie Freeman is a 100-game winner for the first time, and he wants to pile on many more before these dominant Dodgers are done. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and NL West champion Los Angeles beat up on the San Francisco Giants again with a 7-2 victory Saturday night to notch the 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years.
