SAN FRANCISCO -- — Freddie Freeman is a 100-game winner for the first time, and he wants to pile on many more before these dominant Dodgers are done. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and NL West champion Los Angeles beat up on the San Francisco Giants again with a 7-2 victory Saturday night to notch the 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO