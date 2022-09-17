Tucson aid groups and city officials are asking for donations from the community as a higher than usual number of asylum seekers arrive in need of assistance. The request comes from Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik, whose office has long been part of a robust aid network in Tucson that assists migrants and asylum seekers who have been processed by the Border Patrol and released to await U.S. court dates. Most people spent a few days of less in Tucson before connecting with family and U.S. sponsors elsewhere.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO