Blake Masters offends some Arizona veterans
Some Tucson veterans gathered on Friday to show disdain for comments made by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters—saying Blake Masters “isn’t a fit representative for the more than half a million veterans in Arizona.”. Masters has never served in the military, but he’s not been shy about...
RECAP: Tucson Veterans Denounce Blake Masters for Calling U.S. Military Members “Totally Incompetent” and “Rotten” “Bozos”
TUCSON – Yesterday, Tucson-area veterans held a press conference responding to newly reported comments by Blake Masters where he repeatedly attacked U.S. military personnel, described them as “totally incompetent,” “rotten,” “bozos” and called to “clean house” of all existing generals, replacing them with Republicans.
Philanthropy made easy by CFSA
I have been a donor for over 20 years. I get so much joy from supporting my community, especially when my family decides together on a donation or strategy for our modest-but-important-to-us philanthropy. I consider myself an organized person. I even have a lot of spreadsheets to my name. And my job is to lead the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (CFSA). Yet — true confession — I still find it hard to track my giving at times.
Husband: More conversations needed about Alzheimer’s
When Debi Hall was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in March 2020, she wanted to end it all. Hearing those words, her husband, Mark, called the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, whose staff immediately contacted her neurologist. Debi was prescribed an antidepressant that lifted her mood. “It took her...
Tucson to cut Colorado River use
As part of a voluntary conservation effort, Tucson will reduce the amount of water it will draw from Lake Mead. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the plan.
Procession allows the public to honor lost loved ones
The All Souls Procession draws thousands of people to Tucson to honor and grieve for the dead. In its 33rd year, the 2-mile procession starts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Grande Avenue and Speedway Boulevard, and they walk to the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida del Covento. It...
Tucson aid groups, city officials ask for donations for asylum seekers
Tucson aid groups and city officials are asking for donations from the community as a higher than usual number of asylum seekers arrive in need of assistance. The request comes from Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik, whose office has long been part of a robust aid network in Tucson that assists migrants and asylum seekers who have been processed by the Border Patrol and released to await U.S. court dates. Most people spent a few days of less in Tucson before connecting with family and U.S. sponsors elsewhere.
Athlete of the Week: Chloe Thome
Chloe Thome doesn’t really have a favorite cross-country course. They all fall in the narrow range between brutal and completely evil. She’s used to her home course around Canyon Del Oro High School and is familiar with others around Southern Arizona. But while she may not have a favorite, she definitely has a least favorite.
Las Aguilitas Mariachi kick off first week of Hispanic Heritage celebrations
It’s a month-long celebration of hispanic culture at the Pima County Courthouse. Every Friday there will be food, art or mariachi.
What did Jedd Fisch say after North Dakota State?
Arizona defeated North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday night and Jedd Fisch attributed much of it to playing a mistake free game. “Our players did a fantastic job tonight,” Fisch said. “It was a very clean football game. Four for four in the red zone, no turnovers. One penalty. Those are the things that when you talk about what our goals are offensively, defensively, and as a football team, we say we want to attack and protect the ball. We did that.
SARA deems Pontatoc Ridge trail unsafe
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is warning the public the Pontatoc Ridge trail is currently not safe. PCSD Search and Rescue unit rescued multiple people due to Bee stings and a fall injury.
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) When President Biden said over the weekend during an interview with 60 minutes, “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it... but the pandemic is over,” it created some concern among health officials across the country, including Pima County.
‘Hiking Saved My Life:’ Tucson Trekker Reflects on Hiking Journey
“Hiking… saved my life,” says Kelly Thrush of Tucson. The liver transplant recipient points to 16 years of poor lifestyle choices, including a junk food diet and alcohol abuse, as factors in his near-fatal health crisis and ultimate wake-up call. While thankful for his second chance, Thrush struggled...
Tucson street "takeovers" kick into higher gear
So-called “car meet-ups” or “side-shows” are happening more often in Tucson this year, according to law enforcement.
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
The Buzz: Law enforcement recruiting and shortages in Southern Arizona
Melissa Ayun, who joined the Tucson Police Department in 2005, says she is grateful for the career opportunities and benefits. Your browser does not support the audio element. Police and sheriff's departments around the country report that they are short on staff. At the same time, local activists call for...
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State
The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up non-conference play Saturday with a 31-28 victory over North Dakota State. Our recap of the game can be found here. After the game, Arizona coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. On the fan support: “I appreciate our fans. The...
Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima Community College board member has come forward about a serious safety concern. During the Sept. 14 board meeting, Maria Garcia announced she was told some board members and the chancellor now fear for their safety after receiving threats. This comes just weeks...
‘There’s no doubt it’s serious’: Tucson water expert weighs in on looming crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This monsoon season has been a good one for Arizona. But, even with all the rain and an ongoing water crisis many still have questions. Cities are being told to conserve water, and others saying this is just the beginning. “You just can’t sugar...
Arizona rallies to knock off defending FCS champion North Dakota State
The (FCS) champions have finally been vanquished. Arizona became the first FBS school since 2009 to beat North Dakota State, rallying to down the Bison 31-28 on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Jacob Cowing’s 22-yard catch from Jayden de Laura with 4:53 left was the game winner, a score that...
