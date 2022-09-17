Read full article on original website
Animal cruelty case leaves PACC in need of at least 20 fosters
The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is looking for anyone that can foster dogs. PACC says they will receive at least 20 dogs from a cruelty case in the next few days.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
gilavalleycentral.net
Man suffers punctured arm in ATV rollover
GRAHAM COUNTY — Going too fast up a hill on an ATV resulted in one man going to the hospital with an arm injury. Graham County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident occurred Sunday, Sept. 11, at about 3 p.m. in the area of Clay Knolls. Deputies encountered an...
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
