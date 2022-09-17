ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sultana, CA

Prep Football: Sultana bounces back to beat Victor Valley, Higgs throws 6 touchdown passes

By Todd Hadler
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39MQBb_0hzBu9zW00

The Sultana football team bounced back from last week’s loss to Granite Hills with a statement victory Friday night at Jay Reed Field.

The Sultans needed less than three quarters to rack up six touchdowns and they coasted for much of the second half for a 40-7 victory over Victor Valley.

But before the offense could really get going in the first quarter, head coach Terry Cleveland noticed something about his team that was eager to erase last week’s loss.

“They finally started playing as a team and not as individuals and that’s another thing we trying to work on here,” Cleveland said.

Despite the 40 points, Sultana committed seventeen penalties in the game, Cleveland knows needs to be addressed.

“A little upset about all the penalties. We really got to get that cleaned up before we start getting into league,” Cleveland said. “Happy about the win but upset about how we won.”

After just one touchdown in the first quarter, the Sultana offense put up 20 points in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jacob Higgs threw three touchdowns in the second quarter to three different receivers — Alexander Hastings, Corey Cabriales and LaMason Waller.

For all of the yards given to them on offense from Sultana’s penalties, Victor Valley was unable to capitalize. Quarterback Isac Cibrian completed just two passes in the first half and threw three interceptions on consecutive drives in the second quarter.

Having to make up for the loss of yardage on offense meant Sultana had to rely on Higgs and the passing game. Victor Valley’s defensive line made things a little difficult for Higgs, sacking him four times and a tipped pass leading to an interception.

But it still wasn’t enough to stop the air raid offense of Sultana as Higgs ended the night with six touchdowns.

What it means

Sultana got back on track after last week’s loss to Granite Hills and proved it can light up the scoreboard in the blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Victor Valley has now lost twice by wide margins to Mojave River League opponents.

Key plays

Higgs connected with Waller on a small out route in the second quarter for Sultana’s fourth touchdown of the night. Waller shook off both of his defenders and raced down the sideline for a 53-yard touchdown.

Cabriales’ first of two interceptions came in the end zone in the second quarter and prevented Victor Valley from tying, or taking the lead.

By the numbers

416 — The number of passing yards by Higgs against the Jackrabbits.

30 — The number of total penalties committed by both teams.

4 — The number of different receivers Higgs threw a touchdown pass to.

Game ball

Cabriales led the way on offense and defense, catching three of Higgs’ six touchdowns and snagging two interceptions. He finished with 146 receiving yards.

They said it

Cabriales on if last week’s loss to Granite Hills and last year’s loss to Victor Valley was on the team’s minds: “It was definitely on our minds. We wanted to get that win back. Last game was not a good game.”

Both teams finish their nonleague schedule next week. Victor Valley faces its third straight MRL team at home against Serrano, while Sultana travels to Riverside to take on Poly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elisportsnetwork.com

Prep football: Saturday's scores

Fresno State Bulldogs QB Jake Haener was carted off the field due to a leg injury. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sultana, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Blues and Roots concert draws thousands to Courthouse Park in Hanford

Several thousand Blues enthusiasts gathered in downtown Hanford's Courthouse Park Saturday evening to enjoy the weather, the ambiance and the sounds of four Blues bands from the Fresno area, Stockton and from as far away as East Texas. The 21st annual Blues and Roots concert was the backdrop for families...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Fatal Fiery Crash After Truck Runs Stop Sign In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP says three people died in a fiery crash at Cedar and Floral in south Fresno on Sunday. Officers responded to the report of a two-car collision around 1:50 p.m. They say a man was driving a flatbed truck south on Cedar Ave. when the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Victor Valley#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sultans
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in Fresno neighborhood

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Around 2:00 a.m., officers with the Fresno Police Department were called to the area of Teilman and Lyman avenues after it was reported that shots had been fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Edgar […]
FRESNO, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy