Wareham, MA

Updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters now available at Southcoast Health

The Standard-Times
 3 days ago
Southcoast Health is now offering the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for people ages 12 years and older, as well as updated boosters from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older.

As of Sept. 1, both of the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters were authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC.

According to the FDA, a single booster dose with an updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will provide broad protection against COVID-19 and better protection against illness caused by the Omicron variant.

Southcoast Health is offering the vaccines at each of the not-for-profit community health system’s clinics in Dartmouth, Fall River, and Wareham. It is recommended that anyone age 12 or older who has completed a primary COVID-19 vaccination series or received a booster dose at least two months ago receive an updated booster.

Individuals can book an appointment through MyChart or Southcoast Health’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal. You do not need a Southcoast Health primary care provider to make an appointment.

With the new boosters available, there are different recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

Go to https://www.cdc.gov to view the latest CDC booster shot recommendations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
