ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 20

Carole Neichin
4d ago

So sad for everyone especially for the family of deceased child. Hope the the child didn't suffer , that is a bad way to go getting hit by lighting in the water instant death.

Reply(2)
16
ann A
3d ago

tomorrow is promise to no one, repent and be baptized everyone of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of your sin.

Reply
10
Robert Kleeman
3d ago

Just wondering if the kids were wearing their PFDs? You would think a life preserver would help keep her afloat even if struck by lightning!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hospitalized rower from St. Charles in critical condition; missing boy's body found

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The rower hospitalized after a lightning strike in the Lake Fairview area on Thursday afternoon is a sixth-grade student from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Orlando and is in critical condition, principal Dr. Jaime Rodriguez revealed Friday in a letter to the parents and families of the school's students. Another student invovled in the incident, was found in the water, ending the search.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Caught on camera: Drunk driver crashes into Florida deputy's car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Victor Arevalo, 59, crashed into Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia while they were working on a traffic crash on U.S. 17 says officials. The collision knocked Stubblefield to the ground and caused Deputy Garcia to hit the dashboard. This video shows the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man arrested after toddlers found wandering in Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Florida arrested a man in a Walmart parking lot after they said he was unconscious when he was supposed to be watching the children. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Walmart after a 2- and 3-year-old child were found wandering in the parking lot. The children were wearing only diapers.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Lightning Strike#Central Florida#Capsized#Accident#Wesh

Comments / 0

Community Policy