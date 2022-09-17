ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union earns spot in national rankings for 32nd straight year

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 3 days ago

ALLIANCE – University of Mount Union has again been ranked among the top universities in the United States on U.S. News and World Report’s annual report.

The recent ranking marks the 32nd consecutive year Mount Union has been listed among the nation’s best colleges for 2023.

The college also received a new honor in the report.

Mount Union was ranked in a tie for 30th for the Best Regional Universities for the Midwest region and sixth in the state of Ohio. According to U.S. News and World Report, regional universities offer a broad scope of undergraduate degrees and some master's degree programs.

The survey’s Regional designation, which has included Mount Union for the previous decade, focuses on undergraduate education but in colleges that grant fewer than 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines, as well as some awarding two-year associate degrees.

Mount Union was placed 18th in the Regional Universities Midwest rankings for Best Value, placing third in the state of Ohio. This ranking takes into account the ratio of quality to price, the percentage of undergraduates who receive need-based aid and the total scholarship/need-based aid received by students.

Mount Union was also once again ranked as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, which was introduced by U.S. News and World Report as part of its 2020 rankings. The ranking measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
AKRON, OH
TheDailyBeast

Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Alliance, OH
Alliance, OH
Education
spectrumnews1.com

The Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball returns

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — "Dawn of a New Beginning" is the theme of the 2022 Stark County Debutante Cotillion Ball, held on Sunday. Sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators, the occasion marked the first time in a decade that the regional event has occurred, highlighting the achievements of young Black girls.
STARK COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Pell Grants#Linus College#U S News#World Report#Best Value
whbc.com

State AG Sues Medina-Area Propane Supplier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Medina-area supplier of propane fuel is the target of a lawsuit by Attorney General David Yost. Yost says Thrifty Propane has been named in more than 100 complaints filed in his office. The suit cites six violations of the Consumer Sales...
MEDINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger

Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls

The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Scene

This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced

They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy