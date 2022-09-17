ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Roundup: Westfall defeats Southeastern for first conference win, Unioto stalls Piketon

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Westfall 30, Southeastern 14:

The Mustangs have found a foothold. They shattered their three-game losing streak with a respectable win over the Panthers on Friday night. Quarterback Bryce Wickline, who has formed the backbone of their offense this season, passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns while on the road.

Casey Cline made just two receptions, but he worked with what he was given. Cline picked up 98 yards and hauled in one of his receptions for a touchdown. He was followed by Jaden Towler, who totaled 85 receiving yards and a touchdown of his own on Friday.

Westfall snapped its losing streak, and in turn put on one of its best performances of the season. It evened out its conference record and has already surpassed its total wins from last season.

Chillicothe 24, Logan 0:

A shutout win on the road is always a plus, and it happening during the last week of nonconference play only sweetens the deal. The Cavaliers reached their fourth win of the season without much trouble and blanked the Chieftains on their own turf.

Mason Doughty completed a pass to Miles Lewis for 34 yards to get the scoring started. Chillicothe took a 7-0 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Tayvion Galloway intercepted a pass by Jack Walsh and took it in for the touchdown. A 34-yard field goal by Mason Sibberell made it 17-0 in the fourth quarter and the scoring was capped off by Doughty hitting Quinlin Netter for a 10-yard score.

Doughty finished the game going 13 for 30 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Max Lee led the Cavaliers' rushing attack gaining 81 yards on 13 carries.

Unioto 36, Piketon 6:

There's few things that can slow Unioto down, and Piketon isn't one of them.

The Shermans moved with efficiency in a monstrous win over the Redstreaks. They racked up four touchdowns before halftime, and all the while they kept the Redstreaks out of the end zone entirely. Newton Hoops completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns, two of landed in the hands Maddox Fox.

Matt Griffin set a season high after picking up 148 yards of his own, and he scored a touchdown after breaking out for a 93-yard run in the second quarter.

Piketon's lone touchdown of the night came after Caleb Osborne punched in a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It prevented a shutout, but Piketon wasn't able to follow up.

Zane Trace 49, Huntington 6:

The Pioneers' tear through conference play continued after they walloped the Huntsmen at home. Their indomitable running backs unit showed out for another impressive performance, and Blake Phillips led the unit with 107 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel Barnhart, Silas Stewart and Riley Hartsaugh each picked up a touchdown of their own, and the trio combined for an additional 109 yards on the ground.

Huntington, on the other hand, has been held to a single touchdown for the second game in a row. Zane Trace's defense almost shut them out of the game entirely, and senior Nalin Robinson recorded a sack to set Huntington back two yards on Friday.

Johnson Central 54, Waverly 7:

The Tigers' road trip to Paintsville, Kentucky, ended on a sour note. They were near shut out by the Golden Eagles, and they conceded their most points allowed in a game all season.

Their lone touchdown came early in the third quarter after Mason Kelly made a 10-yard pass to Kody Swords. Kelly still passed for 179 yards despite completing just 17-of-34 pass attempts all night. He was also only intercepted once, but it was returned to the end zone for pick-six that only added insult to the Tigers' injuries.

Waverly's offense has been halted by other opponents this season, but Friday's loss was the first game this season in which it was held to just one touchdown.

