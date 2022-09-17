ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens

By Max Baker
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48J8dq_0hzBsJf700

By Max Baker

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion.

The ball was going to Christopher Caldwell.

When Michael took the shotgun snap, he rolled right, taking the eyes of the defense with him, before firing back across the field to the wide open running back for O’Fallon’s first lead of the game, 32-31.

“It’s O’Fallon-Edwardsville,” said O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis. “We were going for the win no matter what.”

Gettis and the visiting Panthers pulled off the improbable 32-31 comeback victory after scoring 15 points in the final few minutes.

The No. 14 team in SBLive’s Illinois rankings and No. 6 in the Class 8A Associated Press poll, O'Fallon hadn’t led all night, but when the Panthers got their chance late, they capitalized and took home the one-point victory in a battle of two previously unbeaten Illinois teams.

On O’Fallon’s first drive of the game, Edwardsville stuffed a fourth down attempt and responded with an 81-yard touchdown drive of its own. That set the tone for a first half dominated by the Tigers, who with 2:18 to play in the first half, led 17-0.

But O’Fallon, seemingly needing a score before the half, responded. Spinning out of multiple tackles, Michael found Joiner for a 51-yard gain that set up a Jalen Smith touchdown a few plays later.

“If we’re going to beat great teams, then we have to tackle better,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “You gotta do it. There’s no defense you can call when you don’t tackle.”

For a game that ultimately became an offensive shootout in the fourth quarter, the third quarter was fairly quiet. Brogan Hartman connected on a 20-yard field goal to chip Edwardsville’s lead to 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the quarter, it looked as though wide receiver Daion Gaston put the Panthers to sleep when he stuck his right arm out for a one-handed 44-yard touchdown snag.

“That catch was amazing,” Martin said. “That catch was pretty impressive. It just looked like it was going wide and he reached his paw out and made the play.”

Gaston torched the O’Fallon defense for three-and-a-half quarters, catching seven passes for 148 yards.

But O’Fallon did not go away. Trailing 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Michael found Smith for a 33-yard gain before Caldwell scored from one-yard out with 3:33 remaining. Smith finished with nine catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s a long game,” Gettis said. “This team has a lot of grit, got a lot of fight. It’s O’Fallon-Edwardsville. It’s going to be like that.”

O’Fallon allowed one Edwardsville first down, but forced a Tigers punt.

The Panthers had 1:45 to find one more answer.

They took just 29 seconds.

Michael found Jones on back-to-back completions, including a 62-yard burst where Jones bounced off a tackle and ran all the way to the end zone.

Then came the play that they had practiced all week. Gettis told his team when they trailed by one touchdown that when they scored, they were going for two.

The play, always designed to go to Caldwell, was unlike what Edwardsville’s defense had seen all night. Smith had been the go-to guy, but on this play, he was a decoy.

“(Jalen’s) a dog," Michael said. "We just tripped them up and got it.”

Michael finished 23-of-38 passing for more than 380 yards and three passing touchdowns. He didn’t turn the ball over all night either.

“Colt’s a tough quarterback,” Gettis said. “One of the best in the area, in the state. Last year it was his first time playing varsity. Now, he’s played in big games. We lost those games last year. Now, he’s poised.”

But in a game that had seen 36 fourth quarter points already, Edwardsville had more than enough time for a drive of its own. A kick-off return took the Tigers near midfield, but when O’Fallon’s defense needed to step up, it did. They sacked quarterback Jake Curry on first down before forcing three straight incompletions.

“When you have seniors on the field that have played in the big games, they never give up,” Gettis said. “We start that in the offseason. That game wasn’t won tonight. It was won in the offseason.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings

By Kevin White   1. West Des Moines Dowling (3-1)Three straight impressive wins catapult the Maroons into the top spot. 2. Ankeny (3-1)Hawks’ 31-14 win over Southeast Polk gives them renewed confidence entering second half of regular season. 3. Southeast Polk (3-1)Before the season, Rams ...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
O'fallon, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
O'fallon, IL
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Edwardsville, IL
Football
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#O Fallon Edwardsville#Sblive#Associated Press#Tigers
timesnewspapers.com

District Will Miss 2 Longtime Administrators

With school in full swing again, student athletes are hard at work practicing for their seasons. But Kirkwood High School is missing two major players this year in the form of longtime administrators Romona Miller and Jeff Townsend. The much-loved educators retired at the end of last school year. Romona...
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If it's a nice, tasty pizza then you have come to the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing pizza spots in Illinois. All of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high quality ingredients. Also, all of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. With that being said, if you haven't visited these pizza places in Illinois, you should definitely do something about that, especially if you want to see what real pizza should taste like. While Italy is just a flight or two away, flying for that long just to enjoy some traditional pizza is not worth it. Or is it? I'll let you decide.
ILLINOIS STATE
etxview.com

Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
MUNSTER, IN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy