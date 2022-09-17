O’Fallon wins thriller in Edwardsville in battle of unbeatens

By Max Baker

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When O’Fallon quarterback Colt Michael tossed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Joiner to cut Edwardsville’s lead to one with 1:25 remaining on Friday night, he already knew the play-call for the 2-point conversion.

The ball was going to Christopher Caldwell.

When Michael took the shotgun snap, he rolled right, taking the eyes of the defense with him, before firing back across the field to the wide open running back for O’Fallon’s first lead of the game, 32-31.

“It’s O’Fallon-Edwardsville,” said O'Fallon coach Byron Gettis. “We were going for the win no matter what.”

Gettis and the visiting Panthers pulled off the improbable 32-31 comeback victory after scoring 15 points in the final few minutes.

The No. 14 team in SBLive’s Illinois rankings and No. 6 in the Class 8A Associated Press poll, O'Fallon hadn’t led all night, but when the Panthers got their chance late, they capitalized and took home the one-point victory in a battle of two previously unbeaten Illinois teams.

On O’Fallon’s first drive of the game, Edwardsville stuffed a fourth down attempt and responded with an 81-yard touchdown drive of its own. That set the tone for a first half dominated by the Tigers, who with 2:18 to play in the first half, led 17-0.

But O’Fallon, seemingly needing a score before the half, responded. Spinning out of multiple tackles, Michael found Joiner for a 51-yard gain that set up a Jalen Smith touchdown a few plays later.

“If we’re going to beat great teams, then we have to tackle better,” Edwardsville coach Matt Martin said. “You gotta do it. There’s no defense you can call when you don’t tackle.”

For a game that ultimately became an offensive shootout in the fourth quarter, the third quarter was fairly quiet. Brogan Hartman connected on a 20-yard field goal to chip Edwardsville’s lead to 17-10 heading into the fourth quarter.

On the first play of the quarter, it looked as though wide receiver Daion Gaston put the Panthers to sleep when he stuck his right arm out for a one-handed 44-yard touchdown snag.

“That catch was amazing,” Martin said. “That catch was pretty impressive. It just looked like it was going wide and he reached his paw out and made the play.”

Gaston torched the O’Fallon defense for three-and-a-half quarters, catching seven passes for 148 yards.

But O’Fallon did not go away. Trailing 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter, Michael found Smith for a 33-yard gain before Caldwell scored from one-yard out with 3:33 remaining. Smith finished with nine catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s a long game,” Gettis said. “This team has a lot of grit, got a lot of fight. It’s O’Fallon-Edwardsville. It’s going to be like that.”

O’Fallon allowed one Edwardsville first down, but forced a Tigers punt.

The Panthers had 1:45 to find one more answer.

They took just 29 seconds.

Michael found Jones on back-to-back completions, including a 62-yard burst where Jones bounced off a tackle and ran all the way to the end zone.

Then came the play that they had practiced all week. Gettis told his team when they trailed by one touchdown that when they scored, they were going for two.

The play, always designed to go to Caldwell, was unlike what Edwardsville’s defense had seen all night. Smith had been the go-to guy, but on this play, he was a decoy.

“(Jalen’s) a dog," Michael said. "We just tripped them up and got it.”

Michael finished 23-of-38 passing for more than 380 yards and three passing touchdowns. He didn’t turn the ball over all night either.

“Colt’s a tough quarterback,” Gettis said. “One of the best in the area, in the state. Last year it was his first time playing varsity. Now, he’s played in big games. We lost those games last year. Now, he’s poised.”

But in a game that had seen 36 fourth quarter points already, Edwardsville had more than enough time for a drive of its own. A kick-off return took the Tigers near midfield, but when O’Fallon’s defense needed to step up, it did. They sacked quarterback Jake Curry on first down before forcing three straight incompletions.

“When you have seniors on the field that have played in the big games, they never give up,” Gettis said. “We start that in the offseason. That game wasn’t won tonight. It was won in the offseason.”