Sumner, WA

'New era' of Emerald Ridge football collects rare victory over third-ranked Sumner, 28-18

By Joshua Hart
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

SUMNER, Wash. — As the crowd dispersed and teams returned to their locker rooms, Emerald Ridge High School quarterback Jake Schakel knelt at midfield, his head in his hands, soaking in a moment he’s long been waiting for.

Schakel declared a "new era" of Emerald Ridge football Friday night, leading his Jaguars to a 28-18 victory over No. 3-ranked Sumner at Sunset Chev Stadium.

The top 4A SPSL powers haven’t been kind to the Jaguars through the years, Schakel admitted. The Jaguars are just 6-35 against Puyallup, Graham-Kapowsin and Sumner. The Spartans won 62-22 and 46-0 over Emerald Ridge the past two seasons.

"We made a statement tonight that Emerald Ridge is back," Schakel said.

Schakel led three consecutive scoring drives to open a 21-3 lead before the Jaguars survived a late scare from a never-say-die Sumner squad. Schakel finished 24-of-29 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Tony Harste caught a pair of short scores in a seven-catch, 65-yard night, and Jacob Lane opened the scoring with a 5-yard fourth-down touchdown catch for Emerald Ridge (2-1).

Sumner (2-1) came back from deficits in each of the first two weeks, and Emerald Ridge let go of leads. The writing was on the wall, but Schakel refused to let the lead slip despite Sumner rallying back to cut the Jaguars’ advantage to 21-18 late in the third quarter.

"We were not going to let it happen again," Schakel said. "We met on the sideline and said … 'We’re coming into their place and we’re beating them.'"

Jay Mentink led the Spartans' comeback attempt with a 14-yard touchdown catch, immediately followed by an interception that set up Garrett Farmer’s 7-yard touchdown from Kayde Bodine.

Emerald Ridge responded with a 12-play, 82-yard scoring drive, capped by a Logan Lisherness 1-yard touchdown dive to extend the Jaguars’ lead to 28-18. Minutes later, Lisherness played hero with a red-zone interception, capitalizing on a Sumner interception to ice the game.

"It was like 'Oh my gosh, thank God,'" Schakel said. "Logan Lisherness is one of the best players in the entire state. … I love that guy."

