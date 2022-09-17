Photos: Could this be the year of the Jaguar in 4A SPSL football?
SUMNER, Wash. - This isn't you father's Emerald Ridge High School football team.
When it's all said and done, it could be the biggest winner in a crowded 4A SPSL.
The Jaguars notched one of their biggest wins in school history Friday, downing third-ranked Sumner, 28-18, at Sunset Chev Stadium.
Junior Jake Schakel threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Emerald Ridge built a 21-3 lead - then scoring late to put the game away.
Here is Joshua Hart's photo gallery from the Emerald Ridge-Sumner game:
Comments / 0