ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, WA

Photos: Could this be the year of the Jaguar in 4A SPSL football?

By Todd Milles, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TYbj_0hzBs79e00

SUMNER, Wash. - This isn't you father's Emerald Ridge High School football team.

When it's all said and done, it could be the biggest winner in a crowded 4A SPSL.

The Jaguars notched one of their biggest wins in school history Friday, downing third-ranked Sumner, 28-18, at Sunset Chev Stadium.

Junior Jake Schakel threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns as Emerald Ridge built a 21-3 lead - then scoring late to put the game away.

Here is Joshua Hart's photo gallery from the Emerald Ridge-Sumner game:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTBXM_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMZbg_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BNGH_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDbBG_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLVxn_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1WiW_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNBPc_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAOBI_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBHbb_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCbrT_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8z4l_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zumeu_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjoF0_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eapb3_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfrzx_0hzBs79e00

Photo by Joshua Hart

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Puyallup, September 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sumner High School football team will have a game with Emerald Ridge High School on September 19, 2022, 19:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PUYALLUP, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
Sumner, WA
Football
City
Sumner, WA
Sumner, WA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Jaguars#High School Football#Football Team#Said And Done#American Football#Emerald Ridge High School#Joshua Hart Photo
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?

A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
secretseattle.co

A Week Without Driving Is Coming to Seattle

Would you be able to get around Seattle for a week without driving?. This is the question being posed by the Disability Mobility Initiative at Disability Rights Washington. This past summer, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation declaring September 19-25, 2022 the Week Without Driving. If you think you...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Vicious Twitter smear about Bellevue police goes viral: Jason Rantz

An anonymous Twitter account made unsubstantiated claims against Bellevue police officers. Thanks to anti-police activists and blue check mark accounts that willfully ignored the red flags, the claim went viral. A Twitter user named @Heynongman was created in September 2022. His first tweet claimed Bellevue police randomly harassed a black...
BELLEVUE, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy