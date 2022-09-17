ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

fox13news.com

Hillsborough school district launches new app to help parents track kids' buses

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district launched a new cell phone app Monday that will help parents track their kids' buses. Parents can sign up for the app, called "Here Comes the Bus," by using their child's student identification number. The app will then send alerts when the bus is leaving school and when it's within a designated radius of the parent's home.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park

BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
BRADENTON, FL
townandtourist.com

27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
TAMPA, FL
850wftl.com

College student fatally shot after getting into wrong car

TAMPA, FL– — A University of Tampa student was fatally shot after accidentally getting into the wrong vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday morning after the student went out with friends on South Howard Avenue. According to the report, the student got out of his Uber and was...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car

A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire

A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
TAMPA, FL

