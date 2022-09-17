Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hillsborough school district launches new app to help parents track kids' buses
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County School district launched a new cell phone app Monday that will help parents track their kids' buses. Parents can sign up for the app, called "Here Comes the Bus," by using their child's student identification number. The app will then send alerts when the bus is leaving school and when it's within a designated radius of the parent's home.
Orchard Park High School graduate killed in Florida
A recent Orchard Park High School graduate was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. Carson Senfield had just turned 19 on Saturday and was a student at the University of Tampa in Florida.
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
In Tampa trial, family of Andrew Joseph III remembers ‘golden child’ and says there’s no proof he caused trouble at fair
Today, a Hillsborough Sheriff representative was evasive when asked about why Joseph was painted as a criminal.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
fox13news.com
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park
BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
fox5ny.com
3-legged alligator mom carries babies in her mouth at Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - An alligator mom in Lakeland was captured on video using her three legs to slowly maneuver through brushes while carrying her babies to the water — one mouthful at a time. Owen Lauer was recording as the three-legged gator was seen helping her hatchlings at the...
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
850wftl.com
College student fatally shot after getting into wrong car
TAMPA, FL– — A University of Tampa student was fatally shot after accidentally getting into the wrong vehicle. The incident occurred on Saturday morning after the student went out with friends on South Howard Avenue. According to the report, the student got out of his Uber and was...
wild941.com
Tampa College Student Shot After Attempting To Get Into Car
A fatal shooting occurred in Tampa’s SoHo area early Saturday night (Sept. 7th). According to News Channel 8, a University Tampa student was enjoying a night out with his friends until it took a turn for the worst, as he was fatally shot. Officers say, the student was taking...
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
Owner Carlos Hermida says his shop is the first ever mushroom dispensary in Florida and in the U.S.
wild941.com
Tampa Teen Arrested After Lighting Classmate On Fire
A 13-year-old who attends North Tampa Success Center was arrested after he lit another classmate on fire. After Tampa PD arrived at the school they found out Omar Lewis used a lighter and lit his classmates hoodie on fire. Once the hoodie caught on fire, the victim felt the heat from the flames and was able to slap his back enough to put out the fire.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants
The post Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide.
Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening
TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days. At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard...
WATCH: Tampa police officer almost crashes with 2 wrong-way cars
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer heading eastbound on the Selmon Expressway almost crashed with two other cars traveling in the wrong direction of the 78th Street ramp exit at 2:34 a.m. Sunday, authorities say. While driving on the exit, officer Scott Van Treese swerved his patrol car...
