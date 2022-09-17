Smoke postpones football games in Reno, Sparks; Spanish Springs has clean enough air to take down McQueen 33-12

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Pilot killed in Reno Air Races identified
Showers and a few T-storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, as an area of low pressure slowly moves through our region. Expect drier, warmer weather Thursday through the weekend. -Jeff.
Reno Aces win Pacific Coast League West Division title despite loss to Sacramento River Cats
The Reno Aces lost to Sacramento on Sunday afternoon but still won the the Pacific Coast League West Division Crown and earned their first post-season berth since 2017. The Sacramento River Cats beat the Aces, 7-4 in Reno's final home game of the year in front of 6,356 fans at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces celebrate first postseason berth since 2017
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bottles have been popped at Greater Nevada Field. The Reno Aces are postseason bound for the fifth time in team history. The club didn’t win their series finale against Sacramento - losing to the River Cats 7-4 - but a Las Vegas loss and a nine game lead in the West Division gives Reno the crown.
KOLO TV Reno
Sports Caravan, 9/19
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After Friday’s originally scheduled edition of the Sports Caravan was smoked out, your favorite high school football show rose from the ashes on Monday along with a trio of postponed games to complete week five. We’ll be back on short rest this Friday at 11:15...
KOLO TV Reno
Three separate lightning delays leads to ugly performance as Nevada Football falls to Iowa 27-0
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Nevada Athletics) - Postgame Notes. • Nevada (2-2) fell, 27-0, at Iowa Saturday night. • Saturday night’s game had three delays due to lightning ...play was halted with 10:02 remaining in the third quarter, and play was delayed for one hour, 26 minutes ... play resumed, and was halted again with 5:32 remaining in the third, this delay lasting one hour, 51 minutes ... the third delay began with 4:21 left in the third quarter, and lasted 48 minutes.
calcoasttimes.com
Paso Robles man killed while racing jet in Reno
A Paso Robles man was killed when the jet he was racing in the Reno Air Races on Sunday crashed. During the third lap, 61-year-old Aaron Hogue went high around the Guy Pylon, according to a video of the event. It then appeared he was having trouble with his jet, “Ballista,” before it crashed into the ground and burst into flames.
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
Another round of rain and high Sierra snow will be possible today and tomorrow before clearing up for the end of the week. Daytime highs will remain cooler than normal with temps peaking in the mid 60s in Reno this afternoon.
Reno Air Races confirm pilot Aaron Hogue died in fatal crash Sunday
The Reno Air Racing Association confirmed at a press conference Monday that L-29 pilot Aaron Hogue, 61, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race on Sunday. “While we cannot change this tragedy, I would ask everybody to think, pray and honor Aaron for his passion for life and certainly his passion...
KOLO TV Reno
Rains close Northwest Reno library
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northwest Reno Library is closed while crews cleanup the mess left behind by Monday’s rainfall. Monday morning, it was discovered water had leaked through the covered openings in the roof. Library employees say around 200 to 300 books were damaged, including a special section about the Holocaust.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
2news.com
HVAC Replacement Flooding Closes Northwest Reno Library
The library hopes to reopen in one week. The Northwest Reno Library will be closed Monday due to flooding related to the HVAC replacement.
We've seen fire, we've seen rain | Reno Memo
Stay on top of local news with a $1 subscription to RGJ.com! Mount Rose looks far better shrouded in stormclouds and snow rather than smoke. The first snowfall of the season hit the Sierra peaks over the weekend, and despite the slight warming trend predicted at the end of this week, we finally have fall weather in the Truckee Meadows. ...
Reno Air Race Crash: Pilot dead after jet burst into flames during championship round
STEAD, Nev. — One person is dead after a single jet racing during the National Championship Air Races crashed Sunday afternoon near Reno, Nevada. WARNING: Videos and photos in this story might be graphic and disturbing to readers. The plane crashed at a high speed on lap 3 of...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sparks, NV USA
I was pulling into the parking lot early Saturday morning where I work. I usually park on the east side of the building which is a little bit of a walk to my place I’d business. Today, however, I decided to park on the north side which is right near the entrance. As I pulled into the space I noticed a heart hanging off a tall branch of a bush. I got out of my car and collected my belongings and then went to see what the heart was. I pulled it off the branch and walked into the building and immediately looked up the website! Instantly I felt a sense of peace and joy come over me once I read what it was all about! I’ve dealt with a lot of anxiety over the past few months and I truly believe that I was meant to park in front of this heart today and find it. To whoever placed that quilted heart on that bush I thank you. You don’t know what it means to me mean.
8newsnow.com
Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
Yardbarker
Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather
Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
2news.com
Hunger Action Day Competition Drive Friday in Reno, Sparks
National Hunger Action day is this Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is getting ready for a friendly food drive competition where everyone wins. The drive-thru food drive will take place in two locations and will be a competition between Scheels and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Community...
Plane crashes at the Reno Air Races, sparks fire
The National Championship Air Races have been suspended following the event, officials announced Sunday evening.
TMZ.com
Plane Crashes During Race in Reno Air Show, Pilot Dead in Fireball
A military jet smashed to Earth right in the middle of a race with another jet -- part of an air show in Nevada -- taking one pilot's life and horrifying the onlooking crowd. The disaster unfolded Sunday at the Reno Air Races ... and you can see the red plane -- an Aero L-29 Delfin -- swiftly lost altitude while racing another jet, and burst into flames upon impact.
