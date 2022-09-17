Central Section: Video, Photos from No. 1 Buchanan's 31-24 comeback win over No. 4 San Joaquin Memorial

FRESNO, Calif. — Down 21-3 midway through the second quarter, the Buchanan-Clovis Bears looked in some serious trouble. Especially since facing the No. 4 team in the SBLive Central Section rankings.

But the Bears are No. 1 and they showed why by scoring 28 unanswered points to score a resounding 31-24 victory Friday night on the road.

If this pattern seems familiar it's because it is.

Last week, Buchanan, also on the road, trailed 14-0 to then No. 1 Liberty-Bakersfield, only to roar back with 35 straight points to score a 35-27 win in a game shortened by lightning.

The Bears also trailed 40-34 late at Escalon in Week 2 and fought back late to win 41-40.

On Friday, down 21-3 with 6:05 left in the first half, Bears woke up behind the play of Fresno State-bound quarterback Jayden Mandal, who threw a touchdown pass to Colton O'Toole.

Gus Remlinger added a pick-6 that gave the Bears the lead for good.

Buchanan senior quarterback Jayden Mandal on the move. Photo: Bobby Medellin.

"We have handled adversity pretty well this year,” Buchanan first-year head coach Ross Wood said. “The team doesn’t skirmish when it comes to that. They stayed focused, no one was hanging their heads, they were hungry and ready to go and it’s a four-quarter football game and it is good to see us finish.”

The Panthers got off to a fast start scoring on the first possession of the game when Carson Dean connected with Tommy Nix. After the Bears scored a field goal on their first possession the Panthers led 7-3 after the first quarter.

Dean connected with Nix again on a 13-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to go up 14-3. Brandon Ramirez, a Fresno State commit, added an 85-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to extend the Panthers lead to 21-3.

Like the week before, Buchanan was undaunted.

The first touchdown came on a 7-yard touchdown run from Kannon Campbell. This cut the Memorial lead to 21-10 at halftime.

Buchanan came out fast in the third quarter scoring on their first drive of the second half when Mandal connected with O’Toole on a 56-yard touchdown pass to cut the Memorial lead to 21-17 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.

Later in the third quarter, big pressure forced Dean to throw an ill-advised pass that Remlinger returned it 30 yards for a touchdown that gave Buchanan its first lead, 24-21, with 6:05 left in the third quarter.

Mandal said that Remlinger’s interception was the momentum shift the team needed to take control of the game.

“Big-time players, make big-time plays in big moments and he made a really big-time play and that is really special.” Mandal said.

Michael Runnels added a 58-yard touchdown run with 8:00 left in the game to extend the Bears lead to 31-21.

Buchanan fleet running back Michael Runnels breaks free. Photo: Bobby Medellin.

After the Panthers connected on a field goal with two minutes left, the Bears defense held the Panthers one final time to earn the victory.

"It was a huge week for us," said Buchanan junior linebacker Logan Studt, who has an offer from Fresno State. "We beat Liberty last week and everyone had doubts whether it was a win or not. We knew Memorial was going to be a top team this year. We struggled at the start, we never gave up and ended up with the win.”

Studt said that while the team was down 21-3, he had confidence the team would get going.

“We tried to keep our heads high, and we have faith in our offense," he said. "I have more faith in Jayden than anyone else on this planet. I just told the team that we are going to play our game. We ended up doing that on defense and we didn’t give up a lot the rest of the game.”

The second straight comeback against a top-end program adds to the Bears' confidence. Not that they want to keep falling behind.

“It shows how much heart our boys have. I believe in this team more than anyone,” Studt said. “I trust them, and no one held their heads low when we started going low. We held our heads high and eventually won the game.”

The Bears have a week off before returning for another big matchup with No. 3 Clovis West on Sept. 30. Memorial also has a bye before taking on Edison.

All photos by Bobby Medellin