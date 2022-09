CHINO HILLS, Calif. – In one of the most exciting annual rivalry games in SoCal high school football, Ayala outlasted Chino Hills on Friday in a 20-19 thriller.

After the Huskies came back from a 10-0 lead, WR Dominic Alloway scored on a reverse with 3 minutes left in the game to put Ayala up 20-19.

Here is our photo gallery from the game: