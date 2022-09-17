Read full article on original website
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
Refinery29
These Were The Biggest NYFW Trends — Shop Them Now
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The sartorial set descended upon the streets of...
NME
Dua Lipa says she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming third album
Dua Lipa has admitted that she feels more in “control” on her forthcoming new album than ever before. The singer’s follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’ was first teased back in January, when Lipa said she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the new record.
Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023
“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
Refinery29
Solid & Striped’s First Fall Collection Is Here — How R29 Editors Styled It
Since launching in 2012, Solid & Striped has made a name for its swimwear, which is just as stylish as it is functional. But while the summer-ready fashion brand has previously dabbled with beachwear attire and vacation-inspired accessories, last month, Solid & Striped released a fall collection, making it its first-ever standalone ready-to-wear launch, and — interestingly — the first one to not feature swimsuits.
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
Mary J. Blige took to Instagram to show off some of the looks from her "Good Morning Gorgeous" tour.
Olivia Wilde Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Floral Print Gown & Hidden Heels to Promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in San Sebastian
Olivia Wilde got ready for her close-up in spirited ’70s florals during a photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain. The director was clad in a fitted long sleeved gown with a high neckline and a wide skirt from Kwaidan Editions that allowed Wilde to move around as she saw fit. The star accessorized her psychedelic digs with gold and diamond hoop earrings and matching rings that added a subtle shine. Wilde’s heels aren’t visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her gown. When her shoes are...
In Style
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot
New York Fashion Week has officially come and gone, and (surprising to no one) Bella Hadid once again carried the event on her back while serving both on and off the runway. On Wednesday, the supermodel was spotted walking the streets of New York City ahead of an appearance in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion week show in the epitome of cool-girl style. Bella sported a simple white tank top layered under a fitted black button-up for the outing, but the main focal point was a pair of controversial bottoms only a Hadid could pull off: white wide-leg Bermuda shorts.
wmagazine.com
Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show
It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos
Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.
Harris Reed serves up outsized silhouettes and theatrical orb gowns in lavish spring/summer 2023 collection
Few capture the spirit of the British fashion industry quite like Harris Reed. Though the 26-year-old Central Saint Martins graduate is still in the early stages of his career – having produced just five collections to date – he has quickly become one of the most exciting designers on UK soil.As a student, he was already designing clothes for Harry Styles and Solange. Now, the half-American, half-British talent has expanded his clientele even further, with everyone from Beyoncé and Iman to Adele and Lil Nas X wearing his famously gender-fluid garments. Reed’s is an aesthetic that consistently subverts expectations. Silhouettes...
Justine Skye Puts Sharp Edge on Dramatic Ruffled Dress With Stiletto Boots For ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere
Justine Skye brought her edgy standout style at the “Amsterdam” premiere held at Alice Truly Hall in New York City on Sept. 18. “Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film directed, produced and written by David O. Russell. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Mike Myers and Ben Stiller also attended. Skye arrived in a black dress. The sleeveless piece had a high mock neck and cinched waist. The striking element came from the billowy skirt that featured dramatic ruffles on the side and had a pleated hemline. The “Collide” singer styled her hair in...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Rings In Fall Fashion with a Corseted Minidress and Stiletto Boots
Even with fall just around the corner, Kendall Jenner isn't hanging up her minidresses just yet. Yesterday, the model was spotted in New York City wearing the perfect summer-to-fall transitional outfit, the centerpiece of which was a speckled light gray minidress with black spaghetti straps and a black hem. She upped the ante with a pair of under-the-knee pointed stiletto boots in dark chocolate brown. Finally, she finished the look with rectangular sunglasses, a matching shoulder bag, and delicate hoop earrings.
Refinery29
The R29 Guide To The Best Aussie Shoe Brands
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Shoes are the ultimate investment... if chosen right,...
The big picture: William Klein captures geometric elegance in Rome
By 1960, when he took this picture for French Vogue, William Klein had established himself as one of those artists who might help to define the look of the decade to come. Klein was born two days before the Queen in 1926 and died last week two days after her. He first made a name for himself in the 1950s with street pictures of the outer boroughs of New York, full of stylish visual irony and hard-won pathos.
Olivia Wilde Gleams in Mermaid Sequined Gown and Mirrored Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ San Sebastian Premiere
Olivia Wilde shimmered on the red carpet for the latest “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere in San Sebastian, Spain. During the 70th annual San Sebastian Film Festival, Wilde arrived for the premiere in a mermaid-worthy green Valentino gown. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s halter-neck Fall 2022 couture style was covered in gleaming sequins, creating in an enchanting mermaid-like effect. Sparkling diamond huggie earrings completed her ensemble. Though her footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem, Wilde continued her green streak with a set of Gianvito Rossi pumps. Her $745 style featured metallic deep green leather uppers with pointed toes, complete with 3.93-inch...
Hypebae
JW Anderson's SS23 Showcase Starred Emily Ratajkowski In a Soho Casino
JW Anderson‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at London Fashion Week took place in a London casino arcade, drawing inspiration from the “parallel world of people trapped in their computers,” according to the post-show notes. Presented through a dual-gender cast, the womenswear showcase fused fashion with fun in its...
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Debuts New Mixtape Album Cover: "I'm Very Grateful"
DreamDoll has arrived. After years of grinding on the music scene and dropping several chart-topping features, the Bronx native is set to drop her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final. Dream took to social media to share the colorful cover of her upcoming project with her 4.9 million followers.
Tia Mowry Goes From Edgy To Sophisticated Boss in Video Set To Doja Cat’s ‘Tia Tamera’
Tia Mowry had two standout fashion moments while she strutted to the new Doja Cat‘s “Tia Tamera” remix on Instagram. The actress had fun while trying different outfits and making transitions to the music that was inspired by her and her twin sister, Tamera Mowry. Mowry started...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet
Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
