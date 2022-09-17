ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

These Were The Biggest NYFW Trends — Shop Them Now

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The sartorial set descended upon the streets of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Street Style#New York City#Bikinis
Refinery29

Solid & Striped’s First Fall Collection Is Here — How R29 Editors Styled It

Since launching in 2012, Solid & Striped has made a name for its swimwear, which is just as stylish as it is functional. But while the summer-ready fashion brand has previously dabbled with beachwear attire and vacation-inspired accessories, last month, Solid & Striped released a fall collection, making it its first-ever standalone ready-to-wear launch, and — interestingly — the first one to not feature swimsuits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Gets Groovy in ’70s Style Floral Print Gown & Hidden Heels to Promote ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in San Sebastian

Olivia Wilde got ready for her close-up in spirited ’70s florals during a photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling” at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain. The director was clad in a fitted long sleeved gown with a high neckline and a wide skirt from Kwaidan Editions that allowed Wilde to move around as she saw fit. The star accessorized her psychedelic digs with gold and diamond hoop earrings and matching rings that added a subtle shine. Wilde’s heels aren’t visible, thanks to the eclipsing hem of her gown. When her shoes are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot

New York Fashion Week has officially come and gone, and (surprising to no one) Bella Hadid once again carried the event on her back while serving both on and off the runway. On Wednesday, the supermodel was spotted walking the streets of New York City ahead of an appearance in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion week show in the epitome of cool-girl style. Bella sported a simple white tank top layered under a fitted black button-up for the outing, but the main focal point was a pair of controversial bottoms only a Hadid could pull off: white wide-leg Bermuda shorts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
wmagazine.com

Zendaya Blooms in Loewe Ahead of the Brand’s Paris Fashion Week Show

It’s always impressive when a celebrity nabs a look right off the runway for an event. At one of the House of Gucci premieres last year, Lady Gaga wore a dress from Gucci’s spring 2022 collection less than a week after it walked the runway. And if Ariana DeBose’s Emmy Awards dress from last week looked familiar, it’s because a similar version of it debuted at Prabal Gurung’s NYFW presentation just days before. Zendaya too, has been known to snatch up looks quickly after their first appearance, but she took “access” to a completely different level over the weekend when she showed off a dress from a collection that won’t debut for almost two weeks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos

Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Harris Reed serves up outsized silhouettes and theatrical orb gowns in lavish spring/summer 2023 collection

Few capture the spirit of the British fashion industry quite like Harris Reed. Though the 26-year-old Central Saint Martins graduate is still in the early stages of his career – having produced just five collections to date – he has quickly become one of the most exciting designers on UK soil.As a student, he was already designing clothes for Harry Styles and Solange. Now, the half-American, half-British talent has expanded his clientele even further, with everyone from Beyoncé and Iman to Adele and Lil Nas X wearing his famously gender-fluid garments. Reed’s is an aesthetic that consistently subverts expectations. Silhouettes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Justine Skye Puts Sharp Edge on Dramatic Ruffled Dress With Stiletto Boots For ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere

Justine Skye brought her edgy standout style at the “Amsterdam” premiere held at Alice Truly Hall in New York City on Sept. 18. “Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film directed, produced and written by David O. Russell. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Mike Myers and Ben Stiller also attended. Skye arrived in a black dress. The sleeveless piece had a high mock neck and cinched waist. The striking element came from the billowy skirt that featured dramatic ruffles on the side and had a pleated hemline. The “Collide” singer styled her hair in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner Rings In Fall Fashion with a Corseted Minidress and Stiletto Boots

Even with fall just around the corner, Kendall Jenner isn't hanging up her minidresses just yet. Yesterday, the model was spotted in New York City wearing the perfect summer-to-fall transitional outfit, the centerpiece of which was a speckled light gray minidress with black spaghetti straps and a black hem. She upped the ante with a pair of under-the-knee pointed stiletto boots in dark chocolate brown. Finally, she finished the look with rectangular sunglasses, a matching shoulder bag, and delicate hoop earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

The R29 Guide To The Best Aussie Shoe Brands

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Shoes are the ultimate investment... if chosen right,...
APPAREL
The Guardian

The big picture: ​William Klein captures ​geometric elegance in Rome

By 1960, when he took this picture for French Vogue, William Klein had established himself as one of those artists who might help to define the look of the decade to come. Klein was born two days before the Queen in 1926 and died last week two days after her. He first made a name for himself in the 1950s with street pictures of the outer boroughs of New York, full of stylish visual irony and hard-won pathos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Footwear News

Olivia Wilde Gleams in Mermaid Sequined Gown and Mirrored Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ San Sebastian Premiere

Olivia Wilde shimmered on the red carpet for the latest “Don’t Worry Darling” premiere in San Sebastian, Spain. During the 70th annual San Sebastian Film Festival, Wilde arrived for the premiere in a mermaid-worthy green Valentino gown. The Independent Spirit Award-winning star’s halter-neck Fall 2022 couture style was covered in gleaming sequins, creating in an enchanting mermaid-like effect. Sparkling diamond huggie earrings completed her ensemble. Though her footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long hem, Wilde continued her green streak with a set of Gianvito Rossi pumps. Her $745 style featured metallic deep green leather uppers with pointed toes, complete with 3.93-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Debuts New Mixtape Album Cover: "I'm Very Grateful"

DreamDoll has arrived. After years of grinding on the music scene and dropping several chart-topping features, the Bronx native is set to drop her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final. Dream took to social media to share the colorful cover of her upcoming project with her 4.9 million followers.
MUSIC
Page Six

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet

Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy