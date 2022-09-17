Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
Drastic Character Change Hinted For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Last night's "WWE Raw" had its fair share of memorable matches, continued story progression, and cryptic messages, including hints of a major character change occurring soon. Last night, Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai got into a verbal exchange with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, in which Bayley bashed Bliss by calling her a shell of her former self.
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Shares Video Of Him Getting Struck At Live Event
Senior WWE official Charles Robinson was accidentally struck in the face at a WWE live event over the weekend. The incident happened at "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" in Bakersfield, CA, where Drew McIntyre & New Day wrestled Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Match. At one point during the match, McIntyre lifted Kaiser onto his shoulder and spun the Imperium member around, leading to Kaiser's boot striking Robinson in the face. Robinson would tumble out of the ring from the backlash as McIntyre proceeded to check on the WWE official. Robinson took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video from the incident, as seen below.
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
Scotty 2 Hotty On The Move Linda McMahon Told Him To Never Do Again
Answering a fan question on the "Wrestling With Johners" podcast, WWE alumnus Scott Garland (aka Scotty 2 Hotty) said he is lucky to remember the finish to his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko for the Light Heavyweight Championship, and that he dodged a bullet. "It was very dangerous and...
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Whether WWE Has Changed Under New Leadership
WWE's new regime of power is in full swing at this point, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan serving as co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque in the role of Chief Content Officer. But does a seasoned veteran like Dolph Ziggler see any difference in how things are ran behind the scenes?
Karrion Kross Reacts To Recent WWE White Rabbit Teases
WWE has had the wrestling world talking over this past weekend after they played "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane throughout the arena, which the company did during "WWE SmackDown," and again at live events. It has led to fans speculating over what it could mean, with clips of the song being shown on social media, with red lights being flashed when it plays.
Photos Of The Undertaker's New Custom Built Home Gym
The Undertaker is determined to remain in shape even in retirement. The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media recently to share a video and several photos of his brand new custom-built home gym, which features his iconic Deadman emblem imprinted onto various pieces of equipment. The Deadman credited...
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Liv Morgan On SmackDown
Shotzi officially turned babyface this past Friday on "SmackDown" when she rescued Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one attack at the hands of Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. However, WWE reportedly had a different creative direction for the segment prior to the show. According to Fightful Select,...
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
Adam Cole Issues Warning Ahead Of AEW Return
Adam Cole has not competed in a wrestling match since the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, where he took part in a fatal four-way march for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and suffered a very serious concussion. That's an injury that he has been recovering from ever since then, but he took to Twitter recently to issue a warning to the AEW roster ahead of his comeback.
AAA Mega Champion Coming To US?
It was a big moment last week for AAA's Hijo del Vikingo, as the current AAA Mega Champion became the first luchador to place in the top 10 of the PWI 500 since 2015, placing eighth overall. As it turns out, it might've been only a prelude of good things to come for Vikingo, who may be on the verge of wrestling in the United States for the first time in his short, but noteworthy career. Earlier on Monday, California lucha libre promotion RGR Lucha Libre posted a photo of Vikingo on Instagram, along with the following statement. l"Who wants to see it at RGR?" the post read.
Former WWE Official Reflects On WWE Booking Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul
On Saturday, WWE held a press conference to officially confirm the main event match for WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday, November 5 as Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The encounter is one that has divided some fans, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made it clear he believes "Logan Paul is actually pretty good in the ring," during his latest "Reffin Rant."
DDP Does Not Know Why Triple H Could Not Love NWA Star
Triple H is the recently minted Chief Content Officer of WWE, guiding the company's creative direction following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. McMahon and Laurinaitis were part of an ongoing investigation surrounding hush money being paid to women in return for their silence regarding inappropriate sexual relations.
Booker T Names His WWE Mount Rushmore
When it comes to immortalizing wrestlers in granite, Booker T has a few thoughts on who could be honored in the WWE version of Mount Rushmore. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion fielded a viewer question on his "Hall of Fame" podcast asking which superstars he would pick for a WWE Mount Rushmore. He started his consideration by eliminating himself.
Kevin Owens Forms Alliance With Returning WWE Star On Raw
Long before Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano became household names in the world of pro wrestling, they were a tag team known as Panda Express on the indie circuit, specifically for the Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW) promotion. Owens and Gargano are now set to reunite in a match against Alpha...
How Alexa Bliss Made History Within Her First Year On The WWE Main Roster
Alexa Bliss has been extremely successful since arriving at WWE, but she didn't get there right away. Bliss began her sports entertainment career in "NXT" in 2013, playing a character who looked like what might happen if Tinkerbell joined the cheerleading squad. While she won her first televised match against WWE veteran Alicia Fox, Bliss spent the majority of her early "NXT" tenure losing to the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. In 2015, Bliss turned heel and began managing the team of Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, who won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship under her guidance, but Bliss herself was never able to capture championship gold in "NXT," and in 2016, she abandoned Blake and Murphy and made her way up to the main roster.
Malakai Black Issues Statement On His Career And AEW Release Request
Malakai Black took to Instagram Sunday night to release a lengthy statement to address his career and the reports about him asking for his AEW release. In his statement, Black confirmed that he did ask for his AEW release, noting how the decision to leave AEW had been in the back of his mind for the past six months.
'White Rabbit' Easter Egg During WWE Raw Leads To Tantalizing Clues Online
Recently, "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane has been played at WWE events. Whether it is during commercial breaks during episodes of "Raw" and "SmackDown" or during breaks in the action at non-televised live events, Grace Slick's voice has been heard ringing out across arenas where WWE is present. The song is accompanied by an ominous red light, which has led to speculation that this is all signaling that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is making his return to WWE soon.
