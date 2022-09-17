ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Troester Wins Nixa Race; Probst & Purcell Finish in Top 5

Sophomore Gracie Troester won her first varsity cross country race, leading the Class 4 and 5 field at the Riann Lubinski Invitational in Nixa Tuesday. Troester finished in 20:36 — 48 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Rebecca Waterman of Parkview. Republic teammate Kristin Probst finished third. Misora Nambara was also a top-ten finisher, taking eighth.
Repmo “Machine” Ends Decade-Long Drought vs Willard

Republic volleyball erased a decade of frustration against Willard, and it didn’t take long to do it. Republic swept Willard in three quick sets — 25-12, 25-15, 25-15, opening Central Ozark Conference play with a win. “I looked it up before Monday’s practice and let them know that...
Purcell and Troester Lead Republic XC at Stampede

Junior Brady Purcell and Sophomore Gracie Troester were the top two finishers for Republic at one of the biggest cross country meets of the year, the Missouri Southern Stampede. Troester finished 26th overall in the girls race with a time of 19:53.65. Purcell was 41st in the boys race with a time of 16:32.99.
