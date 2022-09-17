ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

105.1 The Block

Kickoff Time Announced For Alabama-Arkansas Game

The Southeastern Conference and CBS announced the game time for the Oct. 1 showdown between Alabama and Arkansas on Monday. The Crimson Tide and Razorbacks will kick off in Fayetteville, Ark. at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Alabama and Arkansas both sit at 3-0 heading into week four. Alabama has...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit

Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma

An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
SHORTER, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Ozark man killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon left one man dead in Walker County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tyce Brockett, 23, of Ozark was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a tree around 2:10 p.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near the 214 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
abc17news.com

Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
