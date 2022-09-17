Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Thompson, Clay-Chalkville set for battle of defending champs
It may not be a region game, but it doesn’t get much bigger than a showdown between the defending state champions in the two highest classifications in the state, and that’s exactly what we’ll get when Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville at Warrior Stadium this Friday. The Cougars are...
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Scouting Notebook: Live evals on a few Top247 standouts from Alabama
It was another beautiful weekend for high school football in Alabama as 247Sports made the short road trip south to Montgomery from Birmingham this weekend to see a few 2023 Top247 standouts that included the likes of Carver teammates James Smith and Qua Russaw, as well as Central’s Tomarrion Parker.
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
ABC 33/40 News
Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega
A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
RELATED PEOPLE
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
21 Tips to Survive Living in Tuscaloosa, Alabama During Football Season
Believe it or not, some people don’t like football. They could care less if there is a game being played. If you ask me, that is completely sacrilegious. I love football season both college and NFL. However, I will admit that at times it can get quite crazy around the area when Alabama has a home game.
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Tim Anderson's charity Sneaker Ball a real team event
CHICAGO -- From Tuscaloosa, Ala., to Chicago, Tim Anderson is all about helping and giving back to his community. His League of Leaders foundation, along with his wife, Bria, focuses on working with the youth that are impacted by community violence. The Andersons hosted their first Sneaker Ball event on...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In West Alabama
We've been having a wild year when it comes to gas prices in West Alabama. Prices grew so high that people in Alabama were going through extreme measures just to avoid the gas pump. Would you ride a horse to work if it meant you didn't have to visit the...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family, Northport Police Searching for Runaway Teen Missing Since Sunday
Concerned family and the Northport Police Department are searching for a local teenager they believe ran away from home over the weekend. NPD assistant chief Keith Carpenter confirmed to the Tuscaloosa Thread that the teenager, identified as 16-year-old William Thornton, was reported missing on Sunday. Carpenter said Thornton took his...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Man dies in McCalla after fall from ladder while trimming tree limbs
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man died Saturday after falling while cutting tree limbs. Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla to investigate the report of a person who had fallen from a tree. The Jefferson...
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
105.1 The Block
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1051theblock.com/
Comments / 0