ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Mercury roundup (Sept. 16): Early goal from Dorothy Chesshire lifts Perkiomen Valley girls soccer over Owen J. Roberts

By papreplive
papreplive.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
papreplive.com

Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)

The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
HAVERFORD, PA
papreplive.com

Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back

The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
papreplive.com

Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic

AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Germantown Academy runs to daylight in win over Olney Charter

FORT WASHINGTON — On just the third offensive play for Germantown Academy, Tripp Capers took the handoff from quarterback Tristian Machado and whipped around the left side, dashing 37 yards for a score. In the third quarter – on a very similar play – Capers again swept left for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
City
Pottstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Upper Merion Township, PA
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Boyertown, PA
Collegeville, PA
Sports
City
Collegeville, PA
Pottstown, PA
Sports
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Field
Person
Logan Watkins
Person
Sarah Fisher
FOX Sports

College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova

Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
VILLANOVA, PA
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022

Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Mercury#Girls Soccer#Girls Volleyball#Wildcats#Indians#Pac Frontier#Pjp#Rams#Methacton#Spring Ford
MONTCO.Today

Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own

Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly

Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes

Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps

Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy