Mercury roundup (Sept. 16): Early goal from Dorothy Chesshire lifts Perkiomen Valley girls soccer over Owen J. Roberts

Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
Baseball: Downingtown West catcher Jay Slater bounces back
The baseball diamond can mean many things to different players. For some, it means a chance to prove themselves, others look at it as a place to make dreams come true. For Downingtown West junior catcher Jay Slater, the diamond became a place to heal as he dove into the sport to immerse himself in after the tragic death of his older brother Tommy, who died tragically in a accident at the tender age of nine. Slater was only eight-years-old at the time and he found some semblance of normalcy in baseball.
Neumann-Goretti ground game takes charge in win over Lansdale Catholic
AMBLER — Shawn Battle’s weaving, 22-yard run to the end zone on the third play from scrimmage Saturday night typified Neumann-Goretti’s initiative. “We had a great week of practice – that’s what it really was. We just came off a loss (to Penn Charter) so this feels good. It feels like we’re all coming together,” the Saints’ dynamic running back said.
Germantown Academy runs to daylight in win over Olney Charter
FORT WASHINGTON — On just the third offensive play for Germantown Academy, Tripp Capers took the handoff from quarterback Tristian Machado and whipped around the left side, dashing 37 yards for a score. In the third quarter – on a very similar play – Capers again swept left for...
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Freedom football tallies 5 takeaways to give Nazareth its first loss
FULL STORY: Fletcher helps Freedom light up the scoreboard - well, figuratively. A lot of statistics from the first three weeks of the season flew out the window on Saturday night. Freedom’s defense had only forced one turnover. Nazareth’s defense had only allowed 7.3 points per contest. That...
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
NHRA rumbles through Maple Grove; Posse sweeps final All-Star swing | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It’s been five months since the Koretsky family took over the famed drag strip in Berks County, Maple Grove Raceway. This weekend, they hosted their biggest event that is circled on the calendar, the NHRA Nationals as thousands flocked to the raceway. Download the brand...
Ryan Grim Scores Freedom 38 Sportsman Win for $2500, Freedom 76 Tonight for Modifieds Pays $31,060
It was a thrilling start to the Freedom weekend of racing at Grandview Speedway Friday night, and when all the action was completed, Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa. was standing in victory lane following the T.P. Truck Equipment Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race. Officially there were only two drivers...
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Grandview Speedway Quick Results - September 17, 2022
Saturday, September 24 will feature Round 9 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel Modifieds and the Roadrunners in action starting at 5 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
A Speedway In Bucks County Was The Site of NASCAR’s First Fatality 70 Years Ago This Week
The Bucks County speedway saw NASCAR's first fatal crash.Image via iStock. Seven decades ago, NASCAR saw its first fatal crash occur at a wen-known speedway that sat in the Bucks County area. Mike Sielski wrote about the infamous day for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Amid Plans to Adopt, Gwynedd Mercy Lacrosse Coach and Her Husband Score Two Children of Their Own
Shannon Algeo, Pete DeLago, and daughters.Image via Cindy DeLago at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Shannon Algeo and Pete DeLago, a Lansdale couple intending to adopt their children, became biologic parents instead. Despite the change in how they blossomed as a family, they’re now happily embarking on the unpredictable, funny, and often emotional road of parenthood. Anndee Hochman covered the clan in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Single in the Suburbs: Four Montco Communities Noted for Being Fantastically Friendly
Four Montgomery County places are among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs that are singles-friendly, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census, and business listings. Singles-friendly criteria that were used include unmarried population and singles amenities per capita,...
Three Landmark Chester County Restaurants Undergo Major Changes
Three restaurant landmarks in Chester County are currently undergoing major changes and will soon reopen under new management, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The fine-dining destination Vickers in Exton closed last year after five decades of serving delicious meals to the public. The restaurant is currently being turned...
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
See Which Montgomery County Tracks Are Among 21 Best Bike Trails in Philadelphia Area
Visitors ride bikes through Valley Forge National Historical Park. Four Montgomery County bike trails are among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia region that are sure to appeal to hobby cyclists and those out for a real cardio workout by spinning through some significant mileage. Bailey King saddled up to report the story in Philadelphia Magazine.
After Years of Rumors, Construction to Finally Begin on Oxford Valley Mall Apartments in Middletown
The long-awaited apartments will soon be a reality for Bucks County residents.Image via iStock. Construction is finally set to begin on a set of luxury apartments in the vicinity of the Oxford Valley Mall, a long-awaited project for many. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming construction for the Bucks County Courier Times.
Two Montco Schools Earn National Recognition for Performance and Closing Achievement Gaps
Two Montco Schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received 2022 Blue Ribbon Awards from the U.S. Dept. of Education. The 2022 list of National Blue Ribbon scholastic institutions — a U.S. Secretary of Education honor given to public and private elementary, middle, and high schools for overall academic excellence — contains two Montgomery County honorees.
