Gillette, WY

Albany Herald

Louisiana boater arrested after firing at Coast Guard helicopter

A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a weapon at Coast Guard personnel who responded to a distress call, officials say. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sail boat on Thursday that was "approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana," according to a Saturday news release. The Coast Guard sent in a helicopter with a crew to help the distressed boater.
LOUISIANA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia lags behind in complying with voter registration laws for 18-year-olds

WASHINGTON — Nonpartisan voting rights organizations The Civics Center and Fair Elections Center have released a new report, entitled Introducing Students to Our Democracy, evaluating how public high schools in Georgia and North Carolina are complying with their state’s youth voter registration laws. While citizens across the country...
GEORGIA STATE

