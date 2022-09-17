Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Louisiana boater arrested after firing at Coast Guard helicopter
A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a weapon at Coast Guard personnel who responded to a distress call, officials say. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sail boat on Thursday that was "approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana," according to a Saturday news release. The Coast Guard sent in a helicopter with a crew to help the distressed boater.
Albany Herald
Georgia lags behind in complying with voter registration laws for 18-year-olds
WASHINGTON — Nonpartisan voting rights organizations The Civics Center and Fair Elections Center have released a new report, entitled Introducing Students to Our Democracy, evaluating how public high schools in Georgia and North Carolina are complying with their state’s youth voter registration laws. While citizens across the country...
Albany Herald
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021. A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent...
Albany Herald
Here's why tech companies keep paying millions to settle lawsuits in Illinois
Regulators have spent years trying to make big tech companies pay for the ways they harvest and, at times, abuse users' data. One state, meanwhile, is literally making them pay up — and pay out directly to consumers. Illinois is one of just a few states in the United...
Comments / 0