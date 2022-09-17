A boater near Venice, Louisiana, was arrested Friday after allegedly firing a weapon at Coast Guard personnel who responded to a distress call, officials say. The Coast Guard responded to a distress signal from a 40-foot sail boat on Thursday that was "approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana," according to a Saturday news release. The Coast Guard sent in a helicopter with a crew to help the distressed boater.

