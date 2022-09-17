Read full article on original website
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
Community festivals on tap this weekend
CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional craving
Fried chicken, fried okra and mac & cheese from Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.Gatorfan252525, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every city has a local favorite restaurant to have some fried chicken.
Three Charming Towns North of the River
One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
Maryville continues budget talks
At the September 12 Maryville City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel went over more of the proposed FY 23 budget. The following numbers are some of the highlights from the budget funds presented. Water Sewer Fund. Total expenses, $7,547,635. • $504,336, PeopleService, Inc, contract. • $100,000, Water testing and...
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
Volunteer role players needed for annual emergency response training
Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise October 7 – 9 and invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles during the exercise. Missouri Hope is a multidisciplinary mass casualty training experience at Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area...
Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI
A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall
Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
Caldwell County Crash Leaves One Injured
A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County left one person with moderate injuries. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, at 2:55 P.M. Thursday a 2000 Chevy 7500 grain truck being driven by 32-year-old Breckenridge resident Cory G. Booth was attempting to turn from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speeds when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC 2500 being driven by 60-year-old New London resident Steven A. Hardy.
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man
CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
One killed, two hurt in KC crash after Missouri patrol pursues suspect on I-435: Police
One person was killed and two others injured Friday afternoon in a crash that unfolded as they were being pursued by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 435, according to police. The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on I-435 southbound near the exit at Gregory Boulevard. Kansas City...
