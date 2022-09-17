ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

kshb.com

Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
mycouriertribune.com

Community festivals on tap this weekend

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KEARNEY, MO
momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville continues budget talks

At the September 12 Maryville City Council meeting, City Manager Greg McDanel went over more of the proposed FY 23 budget. The following numbers are some of the highlights from the budget funds presented. Water Sewer Fund. Total expenses, $7,547,635. • $504,336, PeopleService, Inc, contract. • $100,000, Water testing and...
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D

The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
LAWSON, MO
nodawaynews.com

Volunteer role players needed for annual emergency response training

Northwest Missouri State University will host its annual Missouri Hope emergency response field training exercise October 7 – 9 and invites students, employees and community members to work in volunteer roles during the exercise. Missouri Hope is a multidisciplinary mass casualty training experience at Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area...
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI

A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
LATHROP, MO
kcstudio.org

Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall

Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest

A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Caldwell County Crash Leaves One Injured

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Caldwell County left one person with moderate injuries. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, at 2:55 P.M. Thursday a 2000 Chevy 7500 grain truck being driven by 32-year-old Breckenridge resident Cory G. Booth was attempting to turn from Turkey Road onto eastbound U.S. 36 and accelerating to highway speeds when it was struck from behind by a 2004 GMC 2500 being driven by 60-year-old New London resident Steven A. Hardy.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble

A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Motorcycle Accident in Cass County Kills Bethany Man

CASS COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was killed in a motorcycle accident Friday night in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year old Randall May was riding on I-49 at the 165 mile marker around 9 pm when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a cable barrier, ejecting the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO

