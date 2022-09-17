Read full article on original website
No. 17 Baylor, Iowa State to reignite tight Big 12 rivalry
Big 12 Conference counterparts No. 17-ranked Baylor and Iowa State open their 2022 league slates on Saturday in Ames, Iowa,
Brent Venables guides No. 6 Oklahoma vs. alma mater K-State
Soon after his team’s win over Nebraska last week, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had plenty of activity on his phone.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel doubling down after 0-2 start, rout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, and the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year is doubling down. Yes, despite the Titans’ first 0-2 start in a decade and coming off the ugliest loss of his tenure in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.
