Study ranks locations based on smoking rates and pollution levels over 5 years. Yavapai county emerged in position #1; Pinal came last. The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO