prescottenews.com
Bears Fall In Home Opener 34-22; Chino Valley, Mayer also fall at home
Photo: Buckeye’s 15 Viliami Tongotea goes up for a pass along with Bears defender 10 Brayden Munday. The pass was incomplete. The Bradshaw Mountain Bears fell to the Buckeye Hawks on a rare early Saturday evening contest 34-22 in Prescott Valley. The game was moved from Friday due to an officials shortage. A good Bears crowd enjoyed to the new P.A. system and scoreboard, but not the final score.
prescottenews.com
Castle Hot Springs: The tale of Arizona’s oldest resort – Sharlot Hall Museum
Join the Sharlot Hall Museum for a one-of-a-kind film experience on Saturday, September 24 for a showing of the Emmy-winning documentary, Castle Hot Springs: Oasis of Time. The film, which documents the history of Arizona’s oldest resort from its original 1873 founding as a stagecoach stop to today, explores the environment, characters, and events that shaped the hotel’s remarkable history. In addition to everyday Arizonans, Castle Hot Springs welcomed regional, national, and international figures.
SignalsAZ
Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit
Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s September 19th Update
September is National Preparedness Month, which is an excellent reminder to make sure you have preparedness plans in place for your family. This year’s theme is “A lasting Legacy”. The point here is that the life you’ve built is worth protecting. Preparing for disaster helps to ensure...
Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
theprescotttimes.com
Embry-Riddle Gives First Generation College Students
Before Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University alumna Rebekah Francis (’21) became the first member of her family to graduate from college, the prospect of higher education seemed almost overwhelming. What would she study? How would she afford tuition? Would she like living on campus?. Then she was accepted into Upward Bound,...
prescottenews.com
Arizonans have the 12th best levels of lung health in America (study)
Study ranks locations based on smoking rates and pollution levels over 5 years. Yavapai county emerged in position #1; Pinal came last. The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The 2022 Annual Prescott Courthouse Lighting is set to take place on December 3 and The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is taking great steps to help keep the lights on!. The Friends of Jersey Lilly Saloon is a committee of locals who, in 2008, saw a need to begin fundraising efforts to keep Prescott lit! Through continuous fundraising efforts, the committee has helped continue the Arizona’s Christmas City magic by raising funds to light up hundreds of trees with twinkling Christmas lights surrounding the courthouse plaza.
Fronteras Desk
Redistricting leaves Arizona's Native voters worried their votes won't matter
Arizona’s new legislative and congressional districts will see their first test drive this November when voters head to the polls. But some voting advocates in Indian Country are worried they will water down the impact of the Indigenous vote — especially in the newly drawn Congressional District 2.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
inforney.com
Prescott Valley, AZ Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police K-9 Kato Discovers Multiple Drugs
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, just before midnight, Prescott Valley Police Officers stopped a 2002 Jaguar for multiple traffic violations at State Route 69 and Fain Road. Due to the behavior of both driver and passenger, the K-9 Unit was called for backup. Officer Ellison and K9 partner, Kato, responded to the scene and Kato positively alerted to drugs in the vehicle.
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
