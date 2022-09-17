Read full article on original website
Related
Judicial Conference calls for improved safety measures for judges
The federal court system’s policymaking body urged Congress to pass legislation that would let judges have their personal information removed from public websites.
Most of Kansas professor's U.S. conviction for hiding China ties tossed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a University of Kansas chemical engineering professor's conviction for concealing work he did in China while conducting U.S. government-funded research, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia.
Coalition of leaders: Urgent action needed for food security
NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa called Tuesday for urgent action and funding to ease a growing global food security crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and, thanks to climate change, threatens to get worse in coming years. Speaking at a Global Food Security Summit on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly, the leaders demanded an end to the war, with each calling it a needless “aggression” and Spain’s prime minister accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to “blackmail” the world with hunger by causing severe disruptions in...
Comments / 0