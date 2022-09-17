The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...

GILLETTE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO