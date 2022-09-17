ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

A Kenyan woman vanished in Wyoming after meeting boyfriend on Craigslist. Six months on, her family plead for answers

The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Search#Drums#Kenyan
The Independent

Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Mississippi Man Steals Plane, Threatens to Crash Into Wal-Mart: Officials

The threat of a plane’s pilot intentionally crashing a small aircraft into a Mississippi Wal-Mart Saturday sent people into fear and shock–especially those in the area. By Saturday afternoon, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that the plane, which had been circling the northern part of the state, was down without incident.
TUPELO, MS
eenews.net

Western reservoirs could run dry in 3 years, top official warns

A top Centennial State official warned Colorado River Basin states that the system’s federal reservoirs could effectively empty in a few short years barring aggressive reductions to water demands. Colorado River Water Conservation District General Manager Andy Mueller painted a bleak future for the basin’s seven states — Arizona,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy