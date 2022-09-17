Read full article on original website
A Kenyan woman vanished in Wyoming after meeting boyfriend on Craigslist. Six months on, her family plead for answers
The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...
Family Wants Answers In Case Of Nursing Student Who Disappeared 'Under Suspicious Circumstances'
The loved ones of a missing woman are pleading for answers from across the world. Irene Wairimu Gakwa, 32, was last seen in Gillette, Wyoming — about 130 miles north of Casper — on Feb. 24, according to local police. Authorities named her reported live-in boyfriend, Nathan Hightman, 39, as a “person of interest” in her disappearance.
Leader of polygamous group in AZ charged after police find 3 young girls in his enclosed trailer
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after missing Truckee teen, 16, vanished at wild party near Prosser Family Campground
THE BODY pulled from a lake has been identified as the 16-year-old who went missing weeks ago from an end-of-school campsite bash. Kiely Rodni's body was found in her overturned SUV recovered from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, California, on Sunday by a team of private divers, Adventures With Purpose.
natureworldnews.com
One Dog Dead, Some Injured, About 150 Escaped as Unauthorized Texas Man Unlocks Canine Cages in Shelter
An animal shelter was broken into by a Texas man, who then let the dogs out of their cages and fled in the shelter's van. As for the dogs, some were injured, while 150 escaped. The whole ordeal also ended up with one dog dead. In Abilene, Texas, on Friday...
Texas Teenager With Shotgun Takes Down Two Home Invaders, One Escapes
The 17-year-old grabbed the gun after noticing three armed men were trying to break into his home, according to local law enforcement.
Two women allegedly lured a driver to death. They may be part of a fringe sect
The off-grid bandits accused of killing Adam Simjee appear to be followers of Rashad Jamal, a controversial guru
Man killed in small plane crash while spreading father’s ashes over Minnesota
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Minnesota as a passenger was spreading his father’s ashes.The incident occurred in the north-central part of the state on Sunday 28 August.Both men died at the scene of the crash in woodland near the town of Emily.Crow Wing County Sheriff officials identified the deceased as local pilot Douglas Johnson, 61, and his passenger Lee Cemensky, 58, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan and would take customers on rides on its amphibious ultralight aircraft to give them a bird’s eye view of the lakes and...
Colorado Search Teams Find More Human Remains 1 Mile From Skull Near Adams Park
Last week, an out-of-state hunter discovered a human skull in Routt County’s Adams Park in Colorado. The hunter’s gruesome discovery then inspired a search by local search and rescue units. Amid their efforts, the teams located further human remains one mile away from where the skull was originally found.
Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert
A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
1 Oklahoma deputy dead and another wounded while serving eviction papers
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody Monday, accused of shooting two deputies, killing one, and opening fire on authorities during a highway chase, officials said. The gunfire erupted after Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputies tried serving eviction papers at a home southwest of Oklahoma City, Sheriff Tommie Johnson told reporters.
eenews.net
Western reservoirs could run dry in 3 years, top official warns
A top Centennial State official warned Colorado River Basin states that the system’s federal reservoirs could effectively empty in a few short years barring aggressive reductions to water demands. Colorado River Water Conservation District General Manager Andy Mueller painted a bleak future for the basin’s seven states — Arizona,...
