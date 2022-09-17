Read full article on original website
Brandon Wilcox out after 3 games as Escambia Academy’s head football coach
Brandon Wilcox has confirmed to AL.com that he is out at Escambia Academy as coach after just three games. Wilcox would not comment further on the situation. Escambia Academy also announced on its Facebook page that Wilcox was no longer a part of the program. “As this is an ongoing...
UCLA gets clowned for its postgame celebration following win over South Alabama
UCLA beat South Alabama Saturday. That’s not really surprising news; however, the way in which it won is. The Bruins won on a last-second field goal to beat the Jaguars. UCLA was favored by 15.5 points. South Alabama actually cost itself a chance to beat UCLA with an incredibly...
Pensacola, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Pensacola. The West Florida High School - Tech volleyball team will have a game with East Hill Christian School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Troy Aikman Calls UCLA’s Attendance an ’Embarrassment’
Former UCLA quarterback and current ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon following the poor Rose Bowl attendance as UCLA beat South Alabama, 32–31.
Positive leadership, positive results
Our growing impression of the leadership of the City of Crestview is a rare one. We see the City working for the benefit of city residents in ways that most leaders do not. We saw the City lower the millage rate on property taxes this year – that must be historic. They were looking for a way to give the residents a little relief in a time where inflation and gas prices have been taking a toll on everyone.
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants
With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
City breaks ground for fire training facility
It’s expected to be completed and ready for fire fighters to begin training in November of this year. The facility is being financed with more than $600,000 from the state as well as more than $900,000 from the half-cent sales tax that was passed a few years ago. The...
Sailfish Caught on Kayak Near Beach
The big sail was caught only a half mile off the beach on a pedal-powered vessel. The sailfish unfortunately didn’t survive the encounter, despite the best efforts of the seasoned angler. Navarre Beach, Florida, near Pensacola on the panhandle, has become a mecca for kayak fishermen. Its artificial reefs...
Document shredding event is September 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Shred your unwanted personal documents at a free shredding event on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Niceville Softball Complex parking lot, according to an announcement by the City of Niceville. Sponsored by the Niceville Public Library, a Shred-It mobile...
High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 60% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Race for Destin mayor: Bobby Wagner
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — After joining City Council in 2021, Destin businessman and non-profit director Bobby Wagner is hoping to become Destin’s new mayor. “The reason I’m running to become the next mayor of Destin is because I want to revive, reclaim, and sustain our community,” said Wagner. The first-year councilman said jumping to the […]
Holmes Sweet Home
A lot of ink has been spilled in recent months on the idea of the “Great Resignation” — a pandemic-induced staffing shortage that has roiled industries across the United States. The manufacturing industry has been among those hardest hit. The enormous demand for labor has led some...
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
Gallery Night celebrates the Blue Angels in Pensacola
Hundreds of people were in downtown Pensacola Friday night to celebrate the Blue Angels.
Blueprint Brokers $42M Sale of 210-Bed Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola. Southern Oaks had rebounded to pre-pandemic occupancy of 91 percent with over $4 million in annualized trailing EBITDAR, generating a 21 percent operating margin. An...
