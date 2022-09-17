Australia news live updates: NSW government tries to block rail union Opal action; Albanese lays wreath for Queen in London

Read full article on original website
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss
British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Liz Truss says she is prepared to be unpopular as she sets out policies to deliver growth – UK politics live
Latest updates: prime minister says chancellor will explain how tax cuts will be paid for on Friday
Holyrood resume business with tributes to Queen
Business at the Scottish Parliament is resuming with further tributes to the late Queen. Holyrood sittings were suspended after the death of the monarch, and party leaders attended her funeral on Monday. A special session on Tuesday is allowing backbench MSPs to share their thoughts and reflections. Proceedings are expected...
Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio
The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky look solemn as they jet into Sydney after their regular pilot Gary Liehm died in a light aircraft crash in Queensland
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky looked solemn as they arrived at Sydney Airport on Monday following the death of their regular pilot Gary Liehm. The Hollywood couple, who were joined by Pataky's brother Cristian Prieto, had only just learned Mr Liehm had died in a horror plane crash hours earlier.
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Nightmare at sea: Two men are stranded in the ocean off the coast of Australia after severe weather damaged their sail boat
Two elderly men have been stranded in the Tasman Sea for more than a day after severe weather damaged their sail boat. The two New Zealand men, aged in their 70s, alerted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority at 3am on Monday they had run into difficulty due to poor conditions.
Passenger On Flight Bound For Bali Is Booted For Lighting A Cigarette On Board
Passengers hoping for an uneventful flight from Melbourne to Bali had their hopes dashed. A TikTok video showed a man being escorted off Jetstar flight JQ1035 by authorities. According to Sinead Merrett who posted the video, the plane was already delayed. Her caption read, “when your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we then have to wait for the police to escort him off.”
Myanmar: BBC Media Action presenter sentenced to three years hard labour
A freelance television presenter who worked for the BBC's charity branch has been sentenced to three years hard labour in Myanmar. Htet Htet Khine, the presenter of a programme produced by BBC Media Action for local audiences, was arrested in August 2021. Many journalists and activists have been jailed since...
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
Bar owner who was jailed for sneaking past Western Australia's Covid border to watch his team play in the AFL Grand Final's surprise link to King Charles is revealed as he mocks his arrest with a huge party
A bar owner who was jailed for sneaking through the West Australian border at the height of the Covid pandemic is related to King Charles III's polo instructor. Border-breacher Hayden Burbank, 50, is the nephew of Sinclair Hill, considered one of Australia's best-ever polo players who was inducted into the Australian Polo Hall of Fame in 2013.
Tuesday briefing: Five big stories as Britain returns to normal
Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.
travelawaits.com
Sydney To Host One Of World’s Biggest LGBTQ+ Event In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sydney WorldPride, held from February 17 to March 5, 2023, will celebrate Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community in a dazzling display. The festival will be Australia’s most significant global event since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.
Queen's funeral: Mourners face severe rail delays to London and Windsor
No trains are running in or out of London's Paddington station, causing severe disruption for numerous mourners planning to watch the Queen's funeral. All lines between the west London station and Reading have been blocked since 06:30 BST due to damaged overhead electric wires, Network Rail said. Great Western Railway...
Shocking: Report Finds That Sydneysiders Are the Biggest Coke Users in Australia
A report studying wastewater from across Australia has tallied up the nation’s drug and alcohol usage with surprising (and not-so-surprising) results. When it comes to city stereotypes in Australia, Sydney – believing itself to be the business capital of the nation – lives up to the name, snorting the most coke. But aside from wired suits looking for a little fun, the other capital cities of Australia hold their own when it comes to drug use.
Queen’s funeral – latest: No plans yet for coronation as King Charles arrives in Balmoral
No decisions have been made over King Charles III’s coronation, a government minister has said, as the monarch flew to Scotland to privately mourn the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The culture secretary said there were not any plans set in stone when asked whether the ceremony...
Scotland set to come to standstill as country says final goodbye to Queen
Scotland is set to come to a standstill on Monday as the country says its final goodbye to the Queen.The funeral of Elizabeth II was taking place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the day declared a UK bank holiday by King Charles III.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will attend the Queen’s funeral in the UK capital.Guidance for the bank holiday on Monday 19 September for the State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen: 🔵 Schools should close. 🔵 Essential health services continue. 🔵 Most public transport is expected to run. For more details, visit https://t.co/YnrLzAmBGW pic.twitter.com/dOBPhfhWYR— Scottish...
New U.K. Culture Secretary Makes First Public Statements on Future of BBC License Fee, Channel 4: ‘We’re Looking at the Business Case’
The U.K.’s new culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, has made her first public statements about the potential sale of public broadcaster Channel 4 and the future of the BBC license fee. “We’re looking at the business case for the sale of Channel 4 and making sure we still agree with...
