Australia news live updates: NSW government tries to block rail union Opal action; Albanese lays wreath for Queen in London

Good morning. What an extraordinary, moving day. Whatever your view of the monarchy, it knows how to put on a show. As Charlotte Higgins wrote, “The point of the giant immersive drama into which the UK has been drawn since 8 September is to persuade us to collude in the collective fantasy that the royals are more than human … to renovate the notion that in the royal family is encapsulated some ineffable and inalienable “Britishness” that binds the people of the UK together, despite our present woes.” You could feel it working on you as the day wore on. We might quibble with the couple who preferred the Queue to their own children, but on some level, they spoke for the nation: sad, yes, but also giddy at the magic of it all.

U.K. ・ 14 HOURS AGO