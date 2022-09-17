ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Kahuku 34-7 in Trinity League vs. USA Showcase

The biggest high school football game of the week lived up to the hype as No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) pulled out a 42-34 win over No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Junior running back Davion Gause rushed for 200-plus yards and three touchdowns to give the Lions their second win over a MaxPreps Top 25 opponent. All four of the Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100 list.
PLANTATION, FL
orangecoast.com

16 Bowling Alleys in Orange County

Located in the Downtown Disney District, this two-story establishment has 20 luxury bowling lanes and a large dining area that seats a total of 600 people. Splitsville accepts dining reservations as well as advanced bookings for lanes. Walk-in rates start at $17 per person. The menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including a California roll, veggie roll, volcano roll with tempura shrimp, and a Fantasy roll made with soy paper. Chicken alfredo, ahi tuna, and a poke bowl also set this place apart. splitsvillelanes.com.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Local
California Education
San Clemente, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
San Clemente, CA
Education
San Clemente, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

5 must-visit cities near the California coast

Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Chargers#High School Football#Football Teams#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Sc Times
2urbangirls.com

Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
thelog.com

The Orange Groves of Orange County

There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Lake Forest apartment complex

Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one unit at an apartment complex in Lake Forest Saturday afternoon. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the 23000 block of Village Drive shortly after 3 p.m., the agency said on Twitter. The firefighters “performed a transitional attack where they quickly...
LAKE FOREST, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy