Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats Kahuku 34-7 in Trinity League vs. USA Showcase
The biggest high school football game of the week lived up to the hype as No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) pulled out a 42-34 win over No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). Junior running back Davion Gause rushed for 200-plus yards and three touchdowns to give the Lions their second win over a MaxPreps Top 25 opponent. All four of the Lions wins have come against teams in our expanded top 100 list.
16 Bowling Alleys in Orange County
Located in the Downtown Disney District, this two-story establishment has 20 luxury bowling lanes and a large dining area that seats a total of 600 people. Splitsville accepts dining reservations as well as advanced bookings for lanes. Walk-in rates start at $17 per person. The menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including a California roll, veggie roll, volcano roll with tempura shrimp, and a Fantasy roll made with soy paper. Chicken alfredo, ahi tuna, and a poke bowl also set this place apart. splitsvillelanes.com.
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
Video: GP-20 Blown Income driver Ed Preston goes for a wild ride Saturday at San Diego Bayfair
The driver did not sustain serious or life-threatening injuries. Bringing you the best Motorsports and powerboat racing news from around the globe with a strong emphasis on circuit powerboat racing but not limited to.
Everything You Need to Know for Beach Fishing on the Orange County Coastline
Beach fishing (also known as surf fishing) is an option for anglers in Southern California with many locations to choose from. It is land-based game fishing while standing on the shoreline or wading into the surf zone. Beach fishing can be done by casting from sandy and rocky beaches. Surf...
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
Cooler conditions, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday in SoCal
Southern California will see another day of cooler temperatures amid afternoon sunshine on Tuesday.
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Northern California storm system headed south; L.A. unlikely to see rain
A weak Northern California storm system is headed south, but Los Angeles area residents will have to drive to see some precipitation. The storm system was expected to bring some rain and cloud cover over the Central Coast beginning Sunday evening and could hang around as long as Tuesday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara […]
The Orange Groves of Orange County
There is some confusion about how Orange County got its name. Orange County today was once the southern part of Los Angeles County before separating in 1889. At that time of separation, there was not a single orange grove in what is now Orange County, only a few trees scattered around.
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
Firefighters battle blaze at Lake Forest apartment complex
Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one unit at an apartment complex in Lake Forest Saturday afternoon. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the 23000 block of Village Drive shortly after 3 p.m., the agency said on Twitter. The firefighters “performed a transitional attack where they quickly...
The Fall of Los Angeles
But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
