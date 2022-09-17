Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Anna Bolina Elongates Strong and Sexy Nighttime Cuts in SS23 Show
Scheduled during official New York Fashion Week Calendar, independent designer Anna Bolina staged a runway show for her Spring/Summer 2023 collection in a defunct storefront location on Broadway. Introducing 24 looks that build upon nighttime staples in the designer’s actual wardrobe, the show proves that Anna Bolina’s wildly impractical garments have gained a strong, underground following.
hypebeast.com
Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 993 Capsule Is Fitted With Playful Pastels
Much like Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods is has become one of the most recognized names in sneakers thanks to his ongoing partnership with New Balance. Together, the two parties have cooked up 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions” collab, 990v3 “Outside Voices” rendition and 90/60 “Inside Voices” team-ups, and now they will be shifting their focus to the 993 this Fall/Winter season.
hypebeast.com
Nice Kicks and ASICS Present the GEL-LYTE III OG "Black Sesame"
Last year, Nice Kicks and teamed up to outfit the GEL-LYTE III OG in a “Nice Cream” colorway. Now, the duo is pivoting from one dessert to another with a “Black Sesame” themed look on the silhouette. Paying homage to ASICS’ Japanese heritage, Nice Kicks chose black sesame as the focus. Additional points of inspiration include sometsuke bowls that desserts are often served in and green mint leaves which can be typically found as garnishes.
hypebeast.com
Phoebe English SS23 Is All About the Generous Cutting and Boxy Look
Phoebe English returns with a new presentation for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. The designer continued to showcase her no-fuss garment aesthetic. With the main focus on both technicality and functionality, this collection also looks towards the British designer’s pivot towards sustainability practices. The outerwear pieces for this season were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Up Close With Kid Cudi's Album-Inspired Custom Air Jordan 4s
Kid Cudi has been bopping around the US for his To The Moon” Tour lately, and during his recent stop in Phoenix, Arizona he received a special pair of Air Jordan 4s that he commissioned RESHOEVN8R’s Vick Almighty to lend his creative touch to. Originally an Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” pair, the kicks have been completely reworked with interstellar colors and elements representative of Cudi’s Man on the Moon Part 1 and Man on the Moon Part 2.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Receives an Early October Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to release a brand new special edition of the beloved Air Jordan 4 in “Black Canvas” just in time for the Fall lineup. The AJ4 was first released in 1989 and has since been one of the most coveted Jordan Brand models. The shoe arrives in a mixture of materials and comes dressed in a black, light steel grey, white and fire red color scheme. The shoe features a black canvas base and suede toe panel. Grey detailing accents the eye stays, midsole and outsole. Red contrasting highlighting the “Flight” branding on the tongue. The Jumpman logo is visibly placed on the rubber heel guard to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Teal and Rose Land on the New Balance M1500 and M991
New Balance continues to expand its Made in UK lineup with two new colorways landing on the M1500 and M991 respectively. This time around, shades of rose pink, teal and gray serve as the primary colors in these looks. Starting with the M1500, New Balance’s signature mixed material approach lands...
Comments / 0