Jordan Brand is set to release a brand new special edition of the beloved Air Jordan 4 in “Black Canvas” just in time for the Fall lineup. The AJ4 was first released in 1989 and has since been one of the most coveted Jordan Brand models. The shoe arrives in a mixture of materials and comes dressed in a black, light steel grey, white and fire red color scheme. The shoe features a black canvas base and suede toe panel. Grey detailing accents the eye stays, midsole and outsole. Red contrasting highlighting the “Flight” branding on the tongue. The Jumpman logo is visibly placed on the rubber heel guard to round out the design.

APPAREL ・ 16 HOURS AGO