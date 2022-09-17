ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

sjvsun.com

Newsom strips two Valley counties of redistricting powers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills Sunday that will drastically change how county supervisorial districts are drawn in Fresno and Kern Counties in 2031. Up until this point, both the Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the Kern County Board of Supervisors have drawn their own district lines. But...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: High marks for dual enrollment programs

What would my educational trajectory have looked like if I had access to early college and dual enrollment while in high school? Rob Meszaros interviews Jesus Aguirre, who is a graduate of Bakersfield Colleges’ nursing program, on the benefits the Kern Education Pledge will have on all of Kern’s school districts and colleges.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield on a mission to develop more affordable housing

Bakersfield's housing crisis, a microcosm of the crisis happening across much of California, has had city leaders working toward solutions for years. At a special meeting of the Budget and Finance Committee of the Bakersfield City Council, the three committee members, along with several city staff and members of the public, met Monday at City Hall North to bring everyone up to speed on the latest progress.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

What residents in Delano NEED to know

There are many good events going on in the city of Delano. It appears the local news stations have forgotten Delano even though several of us have reached out to them, informing them of activities taking place in our city worthy of news coverage. Delano is a community united for...
DELANO, CA
hbsdealer.com

People first, ‘cussing’ last

“No cussing” is a rule you’d expect to find in the halls and classrooms of an elementary school. But at a construction jobsite?. “We have a no-cussing policy here,” said Rob Pickinpaugh, owner of Rosedale Concrete Construction in Bakersfield, California. “We have good people. We do good work. We are in the people business because we want to develop lifelong friendships.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup

More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley

New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirms amount of employees fired

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — In a letter addressed to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Bakersfield Heart Hospital confirmed that 115 employees were notified that they were let go earlier this month. Eyewitness News obtained the letter sent to employees laid off. A portion of the letter said, "Employee separations in...
Tehechapi News

Water district’s new minimums could cause more trouble for ag

The president of the board of Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District on Sept. 16 argued against minimum balances for the district’s banked water reserve accounts, calling such a policy an emotional response to the drought that will set the district up for disaster. The minimums were set regardless by a...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Arvin Police Chief resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager. Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the […]
ARVIN, CA
kvpr.org

A Bakersfield family lost a daughter and grandson in one day. They turned their pain into advocacy

This story is part of the series Moms and Babies at Risk. In April 2019, 23-year-old Demi Dominguez and her baby boy, Malakhi, died at Mercy Southwest Hospital in Bakersfield. Dr. Arthur Park, an on-call obstetrician, missed the signs of the severe condition preeclampsia, according to allegations from the Medical Board of California, the state agency that licenses and disciplines doctors. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of maternal deaths, though research suggests more than half of those deaths are preventable.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
wascotrib.com

Credit union to open its doors

Strata Credit Union will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Sept. 29, to introduce its latest branch to benefit underserved communities like Wasco. "This is a $3.4 million investment that the credit union is making in the community of Wasco. It is a celebration, and we are inviting residents of Wasco to come join us," said Jose Gonzalez, vice president of sales and membership.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 bodies identified in apparent murder-suicide along Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified two bodies found along Taft Highway in an apparent murder-suicide from Sept. 9. Yoana Estephany Munoz Tovar, 27, of Bakersfield and Edgar Tomez, 32, of Bakersfield, were found dead inside a home in the 16000 block of Taft Highway.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Sept. 18, 2022

Cindy Davis, 64, Bakersfield, Aug. 19. Graveside, 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at South Kern Cemetery District, 15543 S. Vineland Road, Bakersfield, CA 93307. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

