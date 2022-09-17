Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Nov. 8 ballot: arts, dialysis clinics, taxing rich, tobacco
California voters will decide the fate of these four statewide propositions on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Newsom signs bill to create Kern redistricting commission, stripping power from county supervisors
Gov. Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill authored by Assemblyman Rudy Salas creating a county redistricting commission. Assembly Bill 2494 creates a 14-member committee whose political party affiliations will be proportional to the number of voters registered with each political party in Kern County as determined by their registration at the most recent statewide election.
California unveils mandate to phase out diesel trucks
New big rigs and other trucks will have to be zero-emissions in 2040 — ending their decades-long reliance on high-polluting diesel — under a proposed regulation unveiled by the California Air Resources Board. Under the proposal, manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel or...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.18. (1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.18) ¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must...
Florida State League Playoffs
(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 0. Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 20: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Wednesday Sept. 21: Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup
More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization. Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments,...
