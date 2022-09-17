Across the state, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities. According to observations by law enforcement, this noise pollution is often caused by custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law. Noise pollution has been associated with short-term health impacts, like stress and discomfort. It has also been associated with serious long-term impacts, including sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment, hearing loss, high blood pressure and even cardiovascular disease. As part of a broader effort to crack down on noise pollution from illegally modified vehicles, the California State Legislature has passed Assembly Bill 2496, authored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. The bill requires drivers ticketed for an illegally modified exhaust to prove that they fixed the modification within three months or face a hold on their vehicle registration. This will provide law enforcement a much-needed tool to hold violators accountable.

