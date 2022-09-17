Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Bill cracking down on loud vehicle noise pollution awaiting governor’s signature
Across the state, noise pollution from loud vehicles has become a significant problem in local communities. According to observations by law enforcement, this noise pollution is often caused by custom-made or aftermarket equipment that modifies vehicle exhausts to exceed noise limits set by state law. Noise pollution has been associated with short-term health impacts, like stress and discomfort. It has also been associated with serious long-term impacts, including sleep disturbance, cognitive impairment, hearing loss, high blood pressure and even cardiovascular disease. As part of a broader effort to crack down on noise pollution from illegally modified vehicles, the California State Legislature has passed Assembly Bill 2496, authored by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris. The bill requires drivers ticketed for an illegally modified exhaust to prove that they fixed the modification within three months or face a hold on their vehicle registration. This will provide law enforcement a much-needed tool to hold violators accountable.
oc-breeze.com
11,000+ pounds of trash collected for Orange County’s Coastal Cleanup Day
On Saturday, September 17, more than 2,500 volunteers cleaned up Orange County parks, beaches, and creeks, resulting in over 11,000 pounds of trash prevented from impacting our ocean. These astonishing numbers will only increase as more cleanup sites report their data. Orange County Coastkeeper coordinated these cleanup sites as a part of California Coastal Cleanup Day, a statewide day of action to address marine debris.
oc-breeze.com
Favored The Chosen VRON defeats Big City Lights in E.B. Johnston Stakes race at Los Alamitos Race Course
Back with fellow California breds, The Chosen Vron picked up his first win of 2022, pushing past the previously undefeated Big City Lights in the closing yards to capture the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes Saturday at Los Alamitos. The win was the sixth in 10 starts for the 4-year-old Vronsky...
oc-breeze.com
COVID-19 Update: Updated CDPH Health Officer Order rescinds mandated testing of unvaccinated workers
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements for employees in certain high-risk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
UC STEM residential program for middle and high school students extended for five more years
Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) today announced that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 1299. This legislation continues the University of California (UC) California State Summer School for Mathematics & Science residential program, known as COSMOS, offered to middle and high school aged students with an aptitude for careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). COSMOS has had tremendous success in educating young minds who display academic excellence and fostering their skills to better prepare them for the competitive workforce of the 21st century. Under SB 1299, COSMOS will continue to operate at UC campuses for another five more years.
oc-breeze.com
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood
The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress City Council to hold a public hearing to consider a conditional use permit
Project: Conditional Use Permit No. 2022-05 – a request to allow the sale of on-site general alcohol for a new restaurant, located at 5895-B Katella Avenue in the PC-3 Planned Community Business Park Zone. Applicant: Mr. Ivan Flores, Encinal Brands, 7245 Garden Grove Blvd., Suite E, Garden Grove, CA...
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos Cross County Team collecting clothes and shoes
The Los Al Cross County Team is asking you to search your closets for those unwanted, gently used clothing items and shoes. Once you find them, please collect them in boxes or bags, and bring them to Rush Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. In addition...
RELATED PEOPLE
oc-breeze.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of September 2022!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
Comments / 0